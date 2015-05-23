Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Argentina pegó en los momentos justos, venció a Portugal 2-0 y se aseguró un lugar entre los mejores 16 de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Adolfo Gaich y Nehuén Pérez, uno en cada tiempo, marcaron los goles albicelestes, que llegaron cuando más le costaba hacer pie ante una buena selección portuguesa. También resultó importante el arquero Manuel Roffo, con un par intervenciones claves.
Polonia 2019: Portugal - Argentina
-
Fans of Portugal enjoy the pre match atmosphere
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Fans of Portugal enjoy the pre match atmosphere ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joao Virginia of Portugal and Nuno Santos of Portugal walk out
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Joao Virginia of Portugal and Nuno Santos of Portugal walk out to warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Portugal team line up
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: The Portugal team line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Argentina team line up
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: The Argentina team line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Julian Alvarez of Argentina battles for possession with Ruben Vinagre
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Julian Alvarez of Argentina battles for possession with Ruben Vinagre of Portugal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Adolfo Gaich of Argentina scores his team's first goal
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Adolfo Gaich of Argentina scores his team's first goal past Joao Virginia of Portugal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ruben Vinagre of Portugal is challenged by Julian Alvarez of Argentina
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Ruben Vinagre of Portugal is challenged by Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the stadium
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: General view inside the stadium during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rafael Leao of Portugal is challenged by Fausto Vera of Argentina
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Rafael Leao of Portugal is challenged by Fausto Vera of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Santiago Sosa of Argentina celebrates with team mates after scoring
28 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 28: Santiago Sosa of Argentina celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Argentina at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images