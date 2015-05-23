Mali obtuvo su anhelada clasificación a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 tras superar a Argentina en un partido que contó con dramatismo de principio a fin, La Albiceleste rozó el triunfo (2-1) hasta el último minuto de la prórroga, pero Boubacar Konte anotó el tanto que estiró el desenlace hasta la tanda de penales, en la que el combinado africano se impuso 4-5. De esta manera, los dirigidos por Mamoutou Kane enfrentarán a Italia, el 7 de junio, en Tychy.
Polonia 2019: Argentina - Mali
Boubacar Konte of Mali (11) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal
04 jun. 2019
Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
04 jun. 2019
Abdoulaye Diaby of Mali celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
04 jun. 2019
Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
04 jun. 2019
Sekou Koita of Mali reacts as he hits the crossbar with a chance
04 jun. 2019
Patricio Perez of Argentina outjumps El Bilal Toure of Mali
04 jun. 2019
Sekou Koita of Mali battles with Francisco Ortega of Argentina
04 jun. 2019
El Bilal Toure of Mali is injured
04 jun. 2019
Sekou Koita of Mali evades Facundo Medina of Argentina
04 jun. 2019
El Bilal Toure of Mali and Facundo Medina of Argentina jump for a header
04 jun. 2019
Sekou Koita of Mali heads a chance goalwards
04 jun. 2019
Fausto Vera of Argentina battles with Sekou Koita of Mali
04 jun. 2019
Fernando Batista, head coach of Argentina and Mamoutou Kane, head coach of Mali greet each other
04 jun. 2019
Argentina players line up
04 jun. 2019
Mali U-20 players line up
04 jun. 2019
Argentina players are given instructions
04 jun. 2019
Players of Mali walk out onto the pitch
04 jun. 2019
Shirts and kit on display in the Argentina dressing room
04 jun. 2019
Shirts and kit on display in the Mali dressing room
04 jun. 2019
