Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Argentina se despide en los penales (2-2, 4-5 PEN)

04 jun. 2019

© Getty Images

Mali obtuvo su anhelada clasificación a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 tras superar a Argentina en un partido que contó con dramatismo de principio a fin, La Albiceleste rozó el triunfo (2-1) hasta el último minuto de la prórroga, pero Boubacar Konte anotó el tanto que estiró el desenlace hasta la tanda de penales, en la que el combinado africano se impuso 4-5. De esta manera, los dirigidos por Mamoutou Kane enfrentarán a Italia, el 7 de junio, en Tychy.

Polonia 2019: Argentina - Mali

  Boubacar Konte of Mali (11) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Boubacar Konte of Mali (11) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

  Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Adolfo Gaich of Argentina (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

  Abdoulaye Diaby of Mali celebrates after scoring his team's first goal 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Abdoulaye Diaby of Mali celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

  • Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Adolfo Gaich of Argentina (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Sekou Koita of Mali reacts as he hits the crossbar with a chance

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sekou Koita of Mali reacts as he hits the crossbar with a chance during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Patricio Perez of Argentina outjumps El Bilal Toure of Mali

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Patricio Perez of Argentina outjumps El Bilal Toure of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Sekou Koita of Mali battles with Francisco Ortega of Argentina

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sekou Koita of Mali battles with Francisco Ortega of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  •  El Bilal Toure of Mali is injured

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: El Bilal Toure of Mali is injured during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Sekou Koita of Mali evades Facundo Medina of Argentina 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sekou Koita of Mali evades Facundo Medina of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • El Bilal Toure of Mali and Facundo Medina of Argentina jump for a header 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: El Bilal Toure of Mali and Facundo Medina of Argentina jump for a header during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Sekou Koita of Mali heads a chance goalwards 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sekou Koita of Mali heads a chance goalwards during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  •  Fausto Vera of Argentina battles with Sekou Koita of Mali 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Fausto Vera of Argentina battles with Sekou Koita of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  •  Fernando Batista, head coach of Argentina and Mamoutou Kane, head coach of Mali greet each other

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Fernando Batista, head coach of Argentina and Mamoutou Kane, head coach of Mali greet each other prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Argentina players line up

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Argentina players line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Mali U-20 players line up

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Mali players line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Argentina players are given instructions

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Argentina players are given instructions prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players of Mali walk out onto the pitch

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Players of Mali walk out onto the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Shirts and kit on display in the Argentina dressing room 

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Shirts and kit on display in the Argentina dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Shirts and kit on display in the Mali dressing room

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - JUNE 04: Shirts and kit on display in the Mali dressing room during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

