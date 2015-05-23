Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Pedro De La Vega of Argentina battles for possession with Malebogo Modise of South Africa

TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 25: Pedro De La Vega of Argentina battles for possession with Malebogo Modise of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images