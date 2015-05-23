FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Argentina, sin piedad (5-2) 

25 may. 2019

Argentina debutó de gran manera en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con una sólida victoria ante Sudáfrica (5-2). Esequiel Barco brilló con luz propia: generó, anotó un penal y cerró su actuación con una volea que encaminó a la Albiceleste a sus primeros tres puntos.

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

U20WC ARG v RSA

  South Africa players walk through the tunnel 

    25 may. 2019

    South Africa players walk through the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  A detailed view of Lyle Foster of South Africa's shirt alongside the South Africa Pennant

    25 may. 2019

    A detailed view of Lyle Foster of South Africa's shirt alongside the South Africa Pennant inside the South Africa dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  General view inside the Argentina dressing room

    25 may. 2019

    General view inside the Argentina dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  The South Africa players pose for a team photo 

    25 may. 2019

    The South Africa players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  The Argentina players pose for a team photo

    25 may. 2019

    The Argentina players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Cristian Ferreira of Argentina in action

    25 may. 2019

    Cristian Ferreira of Argentina in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Fernando Batista, head coach of Argentina gives his team instructions

    25 may. 2019

    Fernando Batista, head coach of Argentina gives his team instructions during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Marcos Allen of Panama saves from Lassana N'Diaye of Mali 

    25 may. 2019

    Marcos Allen of Panama saves from Lassana N'Diaye of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Pedro De La Vega of Argentina battles for possession with Malebogo Modise of South Africa 

    25 may. 2019

    Pedro De La Vega of Argentina battles for possession with Malebogo Modise of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Fausto Vera of Argentina celebrates after scoring

    25 may. 2019

    Fausto Vera of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Promise Mkhuma of South Africa is challenged by Pedro De La Vega of Argentina

    25 may. 2019

    Promise Mkhuma of South Africa is challenged by Pedro De La Vega of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Cristian Ferreira of Argentina arrives at the stadium

    25 may. 2019

    Cristian Ferreira of Argentina arrives at the stadium prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Luvuyo Phewa of South Africa evades Francisco Ortega of Argentina

    25 may. 2019

    Luvuyo Phewa of South Africa evades Francisco Ortega of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Fausto Vera of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring

    25 may. 2019

    Fausto Vera of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  Promise Mkhuma of South Africa is challenged by Pedro De La Vega of Argentina 

    25 may. 2019

    Promise Mkhuma of South Africa is challenged by Pedro De La Vega of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Argentina and South Africa at Tychy Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.

    © Getty Images

