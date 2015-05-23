Colombia confirmó su pasaje a octavos de final luego de golear a Tahití en el cierre de su participación en la fase de grupos de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado este 29 de mayo en Lublin, se definió con un triplete de Juan Camilo Hernández, un doblete de Luis Sinisterra y una anotación solitaria de Deiber Caicedo.
