Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Colombia avanza goleando (6-0)

29 may. 2019

Colombia confirmó su pasaje a octavos de final luego de golear a Tahití en el cierre de su participación en la fase de grupos de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado este 29 de mayo en Lublin, se definió con un triplete de Juan Camilo Hernández, un doblete de Luis Sinisterra y una anotación solitaria de Deiber Caicedo.

  • Colombia v Tahiti: Group A - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumi of Colombia (2ndL) celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Roonui Tehau of Tahiti competes for the ball with Andres Perea of Colombia

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Roonui Tehau of Tahiti competes for the ball with Andres Perea of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia competes for the ball with Mauri Heitaa of Tahiti 

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia competes for the ball with Mauri Heitaa of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A Colombia fan enjoys the atmosphere warm

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: A Colombia fan enjoys the atmosphere warm prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • eneral view of Colombia dressing room

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: General view of Colombia dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of Tahiti dressing room 

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: General view of Tahiti dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Colombia players pose for a team picture

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Colombia players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Tahiti players pose for a team picture prior 

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Tahiti players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumi of Colombia scores his team's first goal

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumi of Colombia scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal 

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia (R) celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia scores his team's third goal 

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Juan Camilo Hernandez Suarez of Colombia scores his team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Andres Perea of Colombia competes for the ball with Kalahani Beumert of Tahiti

    29 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Andres Perea of Colombia competes for the ball with Kalahani Beumert of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

