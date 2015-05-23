Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Roonui Tehau of Tahiti competes for the ball with Andres Perea of Colombia

LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 29: Roonui Tehau of Tahiti competes for the ball with Andres Perea of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Colombia and Tahiti at Arena Lublin on May 29, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images