Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Colombia, en una dramática definición (1-1, 5-4 PEN)

(FIFA.com)

02 jun. 2019

© Getty Images

Colombia avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 al vencer en penales a Nueva Zelanda. El partido y su alargue terminó con igualdad a uno en el marcador, así que todo se tuvo que definir desde el manchón penal. Los Cafeteros arrancaron cuesta arriba: fallaron sus primeros dos intentos. Sin embargo, no perdieron la cabeza, poco a poco fueron retomando el rumbo y terminaron por imponerse a los Kiwis. El arquero Mier detuvo dos.

Polonia 2019: Colombia-Nueva Zelanda

  • The shirts of Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell and Elijah Just of New Zealand are seen 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The shirts of Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell and Elijah Just of New Zealand are seen in the New Zealand dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • General view inside the Colombia dressing room 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: General view inside the Colombia dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Injured Trevor Zwetsloot of New Zealand sits on the bench

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Injured Trevor Zwetsloot of New Zealand sits on the bench prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Colombia players warm up

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Colombia players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players walk out onto the pitch 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Players walk out onto the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on in the tunnel 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • The New Zealand players line up for the national anthem 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The New Zealand players line up for the national anthem prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • The Colombia players pose for a team photo 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The Colombia players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • The New Zealand players pose for a team photo

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The New Zealand players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Gianni Stensness of New Zealand battles for possession with Gustavo Carvajal of Colombia

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Gianni Stensness of New Zealand battles for possession with Gustavo Carvajal of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Andres Reyes of Colombia scores his team's first goal 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Elijah Just of New Zealand celebrates after scoring his team's first goal 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Elijah Just of New Zealand celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  •  Andres Reyes of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand 

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Explora este tema