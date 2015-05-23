Colombia avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 al vencer en penales a Nueva Zelanda. El partido y su alargue terminó con igualdad a uno en el marcador, así que todo se tuvo que definir desde el manchón penal. Los Cafeteros arrancaron cuesta arriba: fallaron sus primeros dos intentos. Sin embargo, no perdieron la cabeza, poco a poco fueron retomando el rumbo y terminaron por imponerse a los Kiwis. El arquero Mier detuvo dos.
Polonia 2019: Colombia-Nueva Zelanda
-
The shirts of Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell and Elijah Just of New Zealand are seen
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The shirts of Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell and Elijah Just of New Zealand are seen in the New Zealand dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Colombia dressing room
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: General view inside the Colombia dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Injured Trevor Zwetsloot of New Zealand sits on the bench
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Injured Trevor Zwetsloot of New Zealand sits on the bench prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Colombia players warm up
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Colombia players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players walk out onto the pitch
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Players walk out onto the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on in the tunnel
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Ben Waine of New Zealand looks on in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The New Zealand players line up for the national anthem
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The New Zealand players line up for the national anthem prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Colombia players pose for a team photo
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The Colombia players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The New Zealand players pose for a team photo
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: The New Zealand players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gianni Stensness of New Zealand battles for possession with Gustavo Carvajal of Colombia
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Gianni Stensness of New Zealand battles for possession with Gustavo Carvajal of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andres Reyes of Colombia scores his team's first goal
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Elijah Just of New Zealand celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Elijah Just of New Zealand celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand challenges for the ball with Andres Reyes of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andres Reyes of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andres Reyes of Colombia is challenged by Callum Mccowatt of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand
02 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 02: Anderson Arroyo of Colombia battles for possession with Elijah Just of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images