FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Colombia no puede con Ucrania (0-1) 

07 jun. 2019

Ucrania se impuso a Colombia en los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con un gol en los primeros minutos del encuentro, luego de una desconcentración en la zona baja cafetera. El partido se jugó el 7 de junio en Lodz.

Véase también

Fase de eliminatorias directas

U20WC 2019: COL UKR

  • Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Beskorovainyi and Vladyslav Kucheruk of Ukraine inspect the pitch 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Beskorovainyi and Vladyslav Kucheruk of Ukraine inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luis Sinisterra of Colombia inspects the pitch 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Luis Sinisterra of Colombia inspects the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A pennant is seen inside the Ukraine dressing room

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: A pennant is seen inside the Ukraine dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The shirts of Luis Sandoval, Juan Hernandez and Luis Sinisterra of Colombia are seen

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: The shirts of Luis Sandoval, Juan Hernandez and Luis Sinisterra of Colombia are seen inside the Colombia dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Shin guards are seen

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Shin guards are seen inside the Colombia dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A fan of Colombia enjoys the pre match atmosphere 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: A fan of Colombia enjoys the pre match atmosphere ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Carlos Cuesta and Kevin Mier of Colombia looks on inside the tunnel 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Carlos Cuesta and Kevin Mier of Colombia looks on inside the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ivan Angulo of Colombia and Juan Hernandez of Colombia

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Ivan Angulo of Colombia and Juan Hernandez of Colombia prepare inside the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Colombia v Ukraine: Quarter Final - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine is challenged by Jaime Alvarado of Colombia and Anderson Arroyo of Colombia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jaime Alvarado of Colombia battles for possession with Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Jaime Alvarado of Colombia battles for possession with Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Fans of Colombia enjoy the pre match atmosphere 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Fans of Colombia enjoy the pre match atmosphere ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Danylo Sikan of Ukraine scores his team's first goal

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Danylo Sikan of Ukraine scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Danylo Sikan of Ukraine celebrates with team mates after scoring

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Danylo Sikan of Ukraine celebrates with team mates after scoring their team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Danylo Sikan of Ukraine celebrates with team mates after scoring 

    07 jun. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 07: Danylo Sikan of Ukraine celebrates with team mates after scoring their team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between Colombia and Ukraine at Lodz Stadium on June 07, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 14

Explora este tema