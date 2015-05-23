Mundial Sub-20
Colombia pisa fuerte en el debut (0-2)
23 may. 2019
Gracias a una actuación en la que fue superior a su rival, Colombia debutó en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con un triunfo por 2-0 ante la selección local. Iván Angulo a los 23 minutos y Luis Sandoval en el 90+3 regalaron los dos tantos a los jóvenes cafeteros. El marcador pudo haber sido todavía mayor pero el travesaño repelió un remate de Johan Carbonero a poco del final, con el duelo todavía 1-0.
Polonia 2019: Polonia 0-2 Colombia
Brayan Emanuel Vera Ramirez of Colombia competes for the ball with David Peter Kopacz of Poland
23 may. 2019
General view of Poland dressing room
23 may. 2019
General view of the Colombia dressing room
23 may. 2019
Players wait in the tunnel area
23 may. 2019
Colombia players pose for a team picture
23 may. 2019
Poland players pose for a team picture
23 may. 2019
Mateusz Poitr Bogusz of Poland competes for the ball with Andres Cifuentes of Colombia
23 may. 2019
Head coach Jacek Magiera of Poland looks on
23 may. 2019
Ivan Dario Angulo Cortes of Colombia celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal
23 may. 2019
Kevin Mier of Colombia makes a save on the line
23 may. 2019
Anderson Arroyo Cordoba of Colombia competes for the ball with Tymoteusz Puchacz of Poland
23 may. 2019
Poland fans enjoy the atmosphere during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019
23 may. 2019
Players of Colombia gather and walk out he pitch together
23 may. 2019
Grzywek, official Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 performs
23 may. 2019
Poland v Colombia: Group A - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup
23 may. 2019
