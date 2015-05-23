Colombia cosechó su primera derrota en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 ante Senegal. Los Cafeteros propusieron todo el partido disputado en Lublin; sin embargo, un penal en la primera mitad y otro al final del complemento terminaron con sus aspiraciones de victoria.
Polonia 2019: Senegal - Polonia
Grzywek, official Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 poses for a photograph
26 may. 2019
Grzywek, official Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 poses for a photograph
© Getty Images
hirts and kit are prepared in the Senegal dressing room
26 may. 2019
Shirts and kit are prepared in the Senegal dressing room
© Getty Images
Amadou Sagna and Youssouph Badji of Senegal warm up
26 may. 2019
Amadou Sagna and Youssouph Badji of Senegal warm up
© Getty Images
Colombia fans show their support
26 may. 2019
Colombia fans show their support
© Getty Images
Colombia players warm up
26 may. 2019
Colombia players warm up
© Getty Images
Senegal line up
26 may. 2019
Senegal line up
© Getty Images
Colombia line up
26 may. 2019
Colombia line up
© Getty Images
Dion Lopy of Senegal battles with Andres Balanta of Colombia
26 may. 2019
Dion Lopy of Senegal battles with Andres Balanta of Colombia
© Getty Images
Colombia fans shows their support
26 may. 2019
Colombia fans shows their support
© Getty Images
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
26 may. 2019
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal (14) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
© Getty Images
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal is fouled by Anderson Arroyo of Colombia
26 may. 2019
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal is fouled by Anderson Arroyo of Colombia for a penalty
© Getty Images
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal scores his team's first goal from a penalty
26 may. 2019
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal (14) scores his team's first goal from a penalty
© Getty Images
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
26 may. 2019
Ibrahima Niane of Senegal (14) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
© Getty Images
Dion Lopy of Senegal holds off Andres Balanta of Colombia
26 may. 2019
Dion Lopy of Senegal holds off Andres Balanta of Colombia
© Getty Images
Johan Carbonero of Colombia takes on Amadou Ciss of Senegal
26 may. 2019
Johan Carbonero of Colombia takes on Amadou Ciss of Senegal
© Getty Images