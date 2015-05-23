Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Ibrahima Niane of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates

LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 26: Ibrahima Niane of Senegal (14) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Senegal and Colombia at Arena Lublin on May 26, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

