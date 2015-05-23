FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Colombia tropieza con Senegal (2-0)

26 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Colombia cosechó su primera derrota en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 ante Senegal. Los Cafeteros propusieron todo el partido disputado en Lublin; sin embargo, un penal en la primera mitad y otro al final del complemento terminaron con sus aspiraciones de victoria.

