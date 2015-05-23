Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Ecuador terminó su participación en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con un histórico tercer lugar luego de vencer a Italia (0-1) en el duelo por el bronce. Richard Mina anotó el gol de la victoria al final del primer periodo del tiempo extra. En un tiro libre, Campana peinó la pelota y le dejó la pelota servida al defensor, quien no dudó en mandar la pelota al fondo de las redes. El partido, que finalizó sin goles su tiempo regular, se disputó este 14 de junio en Gdynia.
Es una medalla bien merecida para nosotros. Tenemos una generación fantástica y nos hemos ganado esta recompensa que confirma que somos uno de los mejores equipos del mundo. Mis jugadores fueron muy valientes esta noche.
Polonia 2019: Italia-Ecuador
Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy inspects the pitch with his team mates
Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy inspects the pitch with his team mates
Raoul Bellanova of Italy inspects the pitch
Raoul Bellanova of Italy inspects the pitch
Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca of Italy inspect the pitch
Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca of Italy inspect the pitch
A general view inside the Italy dressing room
A general view inside the Italy dressing room
Players of Ecuador warm up
Players of Ecuador warm up
A signed Ecuador flag is displayed
A signed Ecuador flag is displayed
Mascots bring out the Italian flag
Mascots bring out the Italian flag
Mascots bring out the Ecuador flag
Mascots bring out the Ecuador flag
Wellington Ramirez of Ecuador and Matteo Gabbia of Italy walk out
Wellington Ramirez of Ecuador and Matteo Gabbia of Italy walk out
Players of Ecuador pose for a team photo
Players of Ecuador pose for a team photo
Italy v Ecuador: Third Place Play-Off - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Players of Italy pose for a team photo
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador and Gabriele Gori of Italy compete for the ball
Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador and Gabriele Gori of Italy compete for the ball
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador battles for possession with Roberto Alberico of Italy
Leonardo Campana of Ecuador and Salvatore Esposito of Italy compete for a header
Leonardo Campana of Ecuador and Salvatore Esposito of Italy compete for a header
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Matteo Gabbia of Italy and Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador
Matteo Gabbia of Italy and Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Richard Mina of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring
Richard Mina of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal
Richard Mina of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring
Richard Mina of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal
