Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador battles for the ball with Kevin Alvarez of Mexico

GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 29: Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador battles for the ball with Kevin Alvarez of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Ecuador and Mexico at Gdynia Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images