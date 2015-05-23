FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Ecuador condena a México, pero debe esperar (1-0)

29 may. 2019

Ecuador le ganó merecidamente a México 1-0 y quedó cerca de los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La Tri terminó por detrás de Italia y Japón en el Grupo B, y aspira a meterse en la próxima fase como uno de los mejores terceros. Gonzalo Plata anotó el único tanto del partido, que además sentenció la temprana eliminación de los mexicanos.

