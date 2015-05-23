Ecuador le dio la vuelta al marcador ante Uruguay (1-3) y avanzó, por primera vez en su historia, a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado el 3 de junio en Lublin, se definió con dos tantos de penal que la Tri supo cobrar de manera efectiva.
Polonia 2019: Uruguay - Ecuador
Players of Ecuador warm up
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Players of Ecuador warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A pennant is seen hanging in the dressing room
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: A pennant is seen hanging in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The shirts of Renzo Rodriguez, Emiliano Ancheta, Francisco Ginella, Edgar Elizalde, Nicolas Acevedo and Thomas Chacon of Uruguay
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Renzo Rodriguez, Emiliano Ancheta, Francisco Ginella, Edgar Elizalde, Nicolas Acevedo and Thomas Chacon of Uruguay are seen hanging in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of Uruguay warm up
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Players of Uruguay warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mauro Silveira, Renzo Rodriguez, Franco Israel of Uruguay
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Mauro Silveira, Renzo Rodriguez, Franco Israel of Uruguay inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The shirts of Wellington Ramirez, Jackson Porozo and Diego Palacios of Ecuador are seen
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Wellington Ramirez, Jackson Porozo and Diego Palacios of Ecuador are seen hanging in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The match balls are seen in the dressing room
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: The match balls are seen in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Match Officials inspect the pitch
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Match Officials inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador celebrates scoring
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador celebrates scoring a penalty to level the game 1-1 with Leonardo Campana and Jackson Porozo during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ronald Araujo of Uruguay scores his team's first goal
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ronald Araujo of Uruguay scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ezequiel Busquets of Uruguay battles for possession with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ezequiel Busquets of Uruguay battles for possession with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador celebrates scoring a penalty
03 jun. 2019
Ezequil Busquets of Uruguay battles for possession with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador
03 jun. 2019
Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Alexander Alvarado of Ecuador scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Brian Rodriguez of Uruguay controls the ball under pressure from Diego Palacios and Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador
03 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 03: Brian Rodriguez of Uruguay controls the ball under pressure from Diego Palacios and Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Ecuador at Arena Lublin on June 03, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
