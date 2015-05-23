Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of the USA

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of the USA ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images