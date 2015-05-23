Mundial Sub-20
Ecuador sigue haciendo historia (1-2)
08 jun. 2019
Ecuador continúa haciendo historia y ahora avanzó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 a expensas de Estados Unidos (1-2). Los campeones sudamericanos abrieron el marcador con un golazo de José Cifuentes, mientras que Jhon Espinoza completó la victoria en Gdynia, este 8 de junio de 2019.
U20WC USA ECU
The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of Ecuador ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of the USA
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: The tournament mascot is seen with the flag of the USA ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
The shirts of Alex Mendez, Sebastian Soto, Paxton Pomykal, Tim Weah, David Ochoa and Aboubacar Keita of the United States are displayed
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: The shirts of Alex Mendez, Sebastian Soto, Paxton Pomykal, Tim Weah, David Ochoa and Aboubacar Keita of the United States are displayed inside the United States dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
A miniature Ecuador shirt is seen
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: A miniature Ecuador shirt is seen inside the Ecuador dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
A miniature Ecuador shirt is seen
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: A miniature Ecuador shirt is seen inside the Ecuador dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Jackson Porozo of Ecuador looks on
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Jackson Porozo of Ecuador looks on while waiting in the tunnel to enter the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Tab Ramos, head coach of the United States looks on
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Tab Ramos, head coach of the United States looks on from the bench ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Brady Scott and Justin Rennicks of the United States inspect the pitch with team mates
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Brady Scott and Justin Rennicks of the United States inspect the pitch with team mates ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Aboubacar Keita of the United States tackles Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Aboubacar Keita of the United States tackles Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Tim Weah of the United States and Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Tim Weah of the United States and Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Paxton Pomykal of the United States in action while challenged by Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Paxton Pomykal of the United States in action while challenged by Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Tim Weah of the United States battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Tim Weah of the United States battles for possession with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador celebrates with Jackson Porozo of Ecuador
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador celebrates with Jackson Porozo of Ecuador after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Tim Weah of the United States celebrates with team mates
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Tim Weah of the United States celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador celebrates scoring his teams second goal
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Jhon Espinoza of Ecuador celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates scoring
08 jun. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 08: Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador celebrates scoring his teams opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 08, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.
