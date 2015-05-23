Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Mundial Sub-20
Ecuador, y un empate con gusto poco (1-1)
23 may. 2019
Ecuador dejó pasar la oportunidad de empezar ganando en la Copa Mundial Sub-20, al no aprovechar su mejor momento e igualar 1-1 con Japón. La Tri jugaba ganaba bien con gol en contra de Kyosuke Tagawa, pero perdió confianza tras penal desaprovechado por Jordan Rezabala en el complemento. Los nipones aprovecharon la situación y rescataron el empate gracias al tanto de Kota Yamada.
Polonia 2019: Japón 1-1 Ecuador
Ecuador celebrate Japan's own goal
Ecuador celebrate Japan's own goal
Mitsuki Saito of Japan clashes with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
Mitsuki Saito of Japan clashes with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador
The sun sets during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador
The sun sets during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador of avoids Mitsuki Saito of Japan and Hiroki Ito of Japan
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador of avoids Mitsuki Saito of Japan and Hiroki Ito of Japan
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador in action against Japan
Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador in action against Japan
Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan scores an own goal
Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan scores an own goal
Japan Head Coach Masanaga Kageyama looks on
Japan Head Coach Masanaga Kageyama looks on
The teams line up in the tunnel between Japan and Ecuador
The teams line up in the tunnel between Japan and Ecuador
Kota Yamada of Japan celebrates scoring
Kota Yamada of Japan celebrates scoring
