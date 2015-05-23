Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Ecuador, y un empate con gusto poco (1-1)

23 may. 2019

Ecuador dejó pasar la oportunidad de empezar ganando en la Copa Mundial Sub-20, al no aprovechar su mejor momento e igualar 1-1 con Japón. La Tri jugaba ganaba bien con gol en contra de Kyosuke Tagawa, pero perdió confianza tras penal desaprovechado por Jordan Rezabala en el complemento. Los nipones aprovecharon la situación y rescataron el empate gracias al tanto de Kota Yamada.

  • Ecuador celebrate Japan's own goal 

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Ecuador celebrate Japan's own goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mitsuki Saito of Japan clashes with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Mitsuki Saito of Japan clashes with Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The sun sets during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: The sun sets during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador of avoids Mitsuki Saito of Japan and Hiroki Ito of Japan

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador of avoids Mitsuki Saito of Japan and Hiroki Ito of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador in action against Japan

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Jordan Rezabala of Ecuador in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan scores an own goal 

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan scores an own goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Japan Head Coach Masanaga Kageyama looks on

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Japan Head Coach Masanaga Kageyama looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The teams line up in the tunnel between Japan and Ecuador

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: The teams line up in the tunnel for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kota Yamada of Japan celebrates scoring

    23 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 23: Kota Yamada of Japan celebrates scoring during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Japan and Ecuador at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

