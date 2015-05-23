FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

EEUU vuelve a depender de sí (2-0)

27 may. 2019

Estados Unidos recuperó la sonrisa en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, luego de vencer merecidamente a Nigeria 2-0 y sumar sus primeros tres puntos en el Grupo D . Sebastián Soto, uno en cada tiempo, anotó los goles estadounidenses. Pese a la caída, los nigerianos se mantienen segundos y definirán su suerte ante la ya clasificada Ucrania.

Lo que viene (jueves)

Qatar-EEUU (20:30 hora local)
Ucrania-Nigeria (20:30 hora local)

  • General view inside the USA dressing room

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the USA dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view inside the Nigeria dressing room

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the Nigeria dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Team USA inspect the pitch

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Team USA inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Nigeria players pose for a team photo

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: The Nigeria players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The USA players pose for a team photo 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: The USA players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates with teammates

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Akor Adams of Nigeria (R) is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Akor Adams of Nigeria (R) is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paxton Pomykal of the United States is challenged by Kingsley Michael of Nigeria 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Paxton Pomykal of the United States is challenged by Kingsley Michael of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Konrad De La Fuente of the United States (R) is challenged by Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria 

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Konrad De La Fuente of the United States (R) is challenged by Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's second goal which was then disallowed by the referee during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sergino Dest of the United States throws the ball

    27 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sergino Dest of the United States throws the ball in during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

