Estados Unidos recuperó la sonrisa en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, luego de vencer merecidamente a Nigeria 2-0 y sumar sus primeros tres puntos en el Grupo D . Sebastián Soto, uno en cada tiempo, anotó los goles estadounidenses. Pese a la caída, los nigerianos se mantienen segundos y definirán su suerte ante la ya clasificada Ucrania.
Lo que viene (jueves)
Qatar-EEUU (20:30 hora local)
Ucrania-Nigeria (20:30 hora local)
Polonia 2019: Estados Unidos-Nigeria
-
General view inside the USA dressing room
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the USA dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Nigeria dressing room
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the Nigeria dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Team USA inspect the pitch
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Team USA inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Nigeria players pose for a team photo
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: The Nigeria players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The USA players pose for a team photo
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: The USA players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates with teammates
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Akor Adams of Nigeria (R) is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Akor Adams of Nigeria (R) is challenged by Chris Durkin of the United States during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Paxton Pomykal of the United States is challenged by Kingsley Michael of Nigeria
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Paxton Pomykal of the United States is challenged by Kingsley Michael of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Konrad De La Fuente of the United States (R) is challenged by Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Konrad De La Fuente of the United States (R) is challenged by Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's second goal which was then disallowed by the referee during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sergino Dest of the United States throws the ball
27 may. 2019
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 27: Sergino Dest of the United States throws the ball in during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between USA and Nigeria at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images