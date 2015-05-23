Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Luego de perder en su debut, el anfitrión de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019 le dio a su público una abultada victoria sobre Tahití (5-0). Los polacos dominaron de principio a fin a un rival que intentó defender lo más que pudo, pero no pudo detener el ímpetu de los europeos. Dominik Steczyk destacó con un doblete este 26 de mayo.

