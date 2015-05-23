Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Luego de perder en su debut, el anfitrión de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019 le dio a su público una abultada victoria sobre Tahití (5-0). Los polacos dominaron de principio a fin a un rival que intentó defender lo más que pudo, pero no pudo detener el ímpetu de los europeos. Dominik Steczyk destacó con un doblete este 26 de mayo.
U20WC 2019: POL TAH
-
Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland celebrates as he scores his team's first goal with team mates
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland (11) celebrates as he scores his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tahiti players in discussion at half time
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Tahiti players in discussion at half time during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dominik Steczyk of Poland scores his team's third goal
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Dominik Steczyk of Poland (9) scores his team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Adrian Lyszczarz of Poland evades Tutehau Tufariua of Tahiti
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Adrian Lyszczarz of Poland evades Tutehau Tufariua of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland scores his team's first goal
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland (11) scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Poland players arrive to the stadium
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Poland players arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Shirts and kit on display in the Tahiti dressing room
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Shirts and kit on display in the Tahiti dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tahiti players arrive
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Tahiti players arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Poland line up
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Poland line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tahiti line up
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Tahiti line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
acek Magiera, head coach of Poland hands the ball to Adrian Gryszkiewicz of Poland
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Jacek Magiera, head coach of Poland hands the ball to Adrian Gryszkiewicz of Poland during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Terai Bremond of Tahiti is challenged by Adrian Lyszczarz of Poland
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Terai Bremond of Tahiti is challenged by Adrian Lyszczarz of Poland during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fans of Poland take their seats
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Fans of Poland take their seats ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the LODZ stadium
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: General view inside the stadium during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bartosz Slisz of Poland and Terai Bremond of Tahiti jump for the ball
26 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Bartosz Slisz of Poland and Terai Bremond of Tahiti jump for the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images