Estados Unidos alcanzó su boleto a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de superar 2-3 a Francia. La escuadra norteamericana se apoyó en los goles de Sebastián Soto y Justin Rennicks para venir de atrás en el segundo tiempo y quedarse con la victoria. De esta manera, los dirigidos por Tabaré Ramos enfrentarán a Ecuador, el 8 de junio, en Gdynia.
Polonia 2019: Francia - EEUU
-
United States players celebrate victory against France
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: United States players celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sebastian Soto of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Justin Rennicks
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sebastian Soto of the United States (9) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Justin Rennicks during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Justin Rennicks of the United States celebrates as he scores his team's third goal with with team mates
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Justin Rennicks of the United States (19) celebrates as he scores his team's third goal with with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sergino Dest of the United States and Moussa Diaby of France battle for the ball
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sergino Dest of the United States and Moussa Diaby of France battle for the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amine Gouiri of France (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Amine Gouiri of France (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amine Gouiri of France scores his team's first goal
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Amine Gouiri of France scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nabil Alioui of France celebrates as he scores his team's second goal
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Nabil Alioui of France (11) celebrates as he scores his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nabil Alioui of France scores his team's second goal
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Nabil Alioui of France scores his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France U-20 line up
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: France line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The United States U-20 line up
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: The United States line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the dressing room of France
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: General view inside the dressing room of France prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The shirts of Richard Ledezma, Justin Rennicks, Uly Llanez Jr. and Konrad De La Fuente of the United States
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: The shirts of Richard Ledezma, Justin Rennicks, Uly Llanez Jr. and Konrad De La Fuente of the United States are seen hanging in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amine Gouiri of France (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mate Moussa Diaby
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Amine Gouiri of France (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mate Moussa Diaby during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
USA players line up
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: United States players line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Brady Scott of the United States looks dejected as Amine Gouiri of France scores his team's first goal
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Brady Scott of the United States looks dejected as Amine Gouiri of France scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France players cool off
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: France players cool off during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Uly Llanez Jr of the USA poses for a selfie photograph as he celebrates with fans
04 jun. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - JUNE 04: Uly Llanez Jr of the United States poses for a selfie photograph as he celebrates with fans after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Bydgoszcz Stadium on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images