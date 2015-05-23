FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Final para el sueño ecuatoriano (0-1)

11 jun. 2019

Ecuador cayó ante la República de Corea por 1-0 y no podrá concretar su gran sueño: jugar la final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La Mini-Tri hizo un gran esfuerzo por al menos igualar el marcador tras el tanto de Choi Jun a los 39 minutos, pero su dominio del balón fue infructuoso. El 14 de junio deberá jugar ante Italia en Gdynia por el tercer puesto del certamen.

Fase de eliminatorias directas

Polonia 2019: Ecuador - República de Corea

  • A detailed shot of the FIFA U-20 logo

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A detailed shot of the FIFA U-20 logo is seen on a shirt inside the Ecuador dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed inside the Korea Republic dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Kyuhyuk Lee (L) and Jaehyeon Go of Korea Republic (R) inspect the pitch 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kyuhyuk Lee (L) and Jaehyeon Go of Korea Republic (R) inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Korea Republic inspect the pitch

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Players of Korea Republic inspect the pitch from the bench ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Ecuador fans enjoy

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Ecuador fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Ecuador warm up 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Players of Ecuador warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kangin Lee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Seyun Kim of Korea Republic battles for possession with Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Seyun Kim of Korea Republic battles for possession with Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates 

    11 jun. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 11

