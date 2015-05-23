Ecuador cayó ante la República de Corea por 1-0 y no podrá concretar su gran sueño: jugar la final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La Mini-Tri hizo un gran esfuerzo por al menos igualar el marcador tras el tanto de Choi Jun a los 39 minutos, pero su dominio del balón fue infructuoso. El 14 de junio deberá jugar ante Italia en Gdynia por el tercer puesto del certamen.
Polonia 2019: Ecuador - República de Corea
-
A detailed shot of the FIFA U-20 logo
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A detailed shot of the FIFA U-20 logo is seen on a shirt inside the Ecuador dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view as the shirts of Taehyeon Hwang, Jaeik Lee and Jisol Lee of Korea Republic are displayed inside the Korea Republic dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kyuhyuk Lee (L) and Jaehyeon Go of Korea Republic (R) inspect the pitch
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kyuhyuk Lee (L) and Jaehyeon Go of Korea Republic (R) inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Korea Republic inspect the pitch
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Players of Korea Republic inspect the pitch from the bench ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ecuador fans enjoy
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Ecuador fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Ecuador warm up
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Players of Ecuador warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic competes for the ball with Sergio Quintero of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Jose Cifuentes of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Seyun Kim of Korea Republic battles for possession with Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Seyun Kim of Korea Republic battles for possession with Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates
11 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 11: Jun Choi of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 11, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images