Francia cerró su participación en la fase de grupos de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con una victoria ante Malí (2-3) y sumaron los nueve de nueve puntos posibles. Los galos triunfaron en Gdynia con tantos de Michael Cuisance, Moussa Diaby y Gouiri.
Polonia 2019: Mali-Francia
Thomas Basila of France looks on
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Thomas Basila of France looks on from the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of Mali pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Mali pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of France pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of France pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mohamed Camara of Mali battles for possession with Ibrahima Diallo of France
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Mohamed Camara of Mali battles for possession with Ibrahima Diallo of France during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Michael Cuisance of France celebrates with teammates
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Michael Cuisance of France celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Michael Cuisance of France celebrates
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Michael Cuisance of France celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sekou Koita of Mali celebrates
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Sekou Koita of Mali celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Youssouf Koita of Mali carries the ball
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Youssouf Koita of Mali carries the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Youssouf Fofana of France clashes with Mohamed Camara
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Youssouf Fofana of France clashes with Mohamed Camara of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Young fans enjoy the atmosphere
31 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 31: Young fans enjoy the atmosphere during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
