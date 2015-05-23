FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Francia, a toda máquina (2-3) 

31 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Francia cerró su participación en la fase de grupos de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con una victoria ante Malí (2-3) y sumaron los nueve de nueve puntos posibles. Los galos triunfaron en Gdynia con tantos de Michael Cuisance, Moussa Diaby y Gouiri.

