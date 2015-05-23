Francia doblegó a Panamá y avanzó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado este 28 de mayo en Bydgoszcz, se definió para los galos con un gol en cada tiempo. De esta forma, los Canaleros tendrán que esperar a la tercera y última jornada de la fase de grupos para buscar su pasaje a la siguiente ronda.
Polonia 2019: Panamá - Francia
