Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 28: Carlos Harvey of Panama competes for the ball with Moussa Diaby of France during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and France at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images