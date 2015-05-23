Mundial Sub-20
Francia, por su mayor jerarquía (2-0)
25 may. 2019
Francia hizo valer su mayor jerarquía individual y colectiva para superar a Arabia Saudí por 2-0, en el debut de ambos por el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La temprana expulsión de Faraj Alghashayan benefició a los galos, aunque recién sacaron ventaja sobre el cierre del primer tiempo gracias a Youssouf Fofana. Los saudíes mostraron ratos de buen juego, pero el tanto de Amine Gouiri sentenció el pleito a 15' del final.
Polonia 2019: Francia-Arabia Saudí
Youssouf Fofana of France celebrates with teammates
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 25: Youssouf Fofana of France celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between France and Saudi Arabia at Gdynia Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Referee Fernando Rapallini is confronted by Hamed Alghamdi of Saudi Arabia
Thomas Basila of France is closed down by Khalid Alghannam of Saudi Arabia
Boubakary Soumare of France receives treatment for an injury
Illan Meslier of France saves from Hamed Alghamdi of Saudi Arabia
Turki Alammar of Saudi Arabia reacts
The France players pose for a team phot
Bernard Diomede, head coach of France looks on
Khalid Atawi, head coach of Saudi Arabia
A detailed view of the French crest
A detailed view of the Saudi Arabia pennant
