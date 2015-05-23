FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Francia, por su mayor jerarquía (2-0)

25 may. 2019

Francia hizo valer su mayor jerarquía individual y colectiva para superar a Arabia Saudí por 2-0, en el debut de ambos por el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. La temprana expulsión de Faraj Alghashayan benefició a los galos, aunque recién sacaron ventaja sobre el cierre del primer tiempo gracias a Youssouf Fofana. Los saudíes mostraron ratos de buen juego, pero el tanto de Amine Gouiri sentenció el pleito a 15' del final.

