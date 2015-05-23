FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Italia clasifica, Ecuador hace cuentas (0-1)

26 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Italia se clasificó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, luego de vencer a Ecuador por 1-0. Los sudamericanos chocaron con un sublime Alessandro Plizari: primero, con dos atajadas notables cuando el duelo estaba 0-0; luego, al desviar un penal a Leonardo Campana cuando la Tri ya perdía y jugaba con 10 por la expulsión de Jackson Porozo. Los ecuatorianos buscaron variantes en el segundo tiempo, pero no les alcanzó y ahora deben ganarle a México para seguir con opciones.

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

Polonia 2019: Ecuador - Italia

  taly players walk onto the pitch

    26 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Italy players walk onto the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Ecuador v Italy at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

    © Getty Images

