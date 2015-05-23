Italia se clasificó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, luego de vencer a Ecuador por 1-0. Los sudamericanos chocaron con un sublime Alessandro Plizari: primero, con dos atajadas notables cuando el duelo estaba 0-0; luego, al desviar un penal a Leonardo Campana cuando la Tri ya perdía y jugaba con 10 por la expulsión de Jackson Porozo. Los ecuatorianos buscaron variantes en el segundo tiempo, pero no les alcanzó y ahora deben ganarle a México para seguir con opciones.
Polonia 2019: Ecuador - Italia
