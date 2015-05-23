Italia avanzó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer por la mínima al anfitrión de la competición. La Azzurra logró la victoria gracias a un penal cobrado a lo 'panenka' en la primera mitad del encuentro disputado en Gdynia este 2 de junio.
U20WC 2019: ITA POL
Poland fans pose with the mascot
02 jun. 2019
General view inside the Italy dressing room
02 jun. 2019
General view inside the Poland dressing room
02 jun. 2019
Players of Poland pose for a team photograph
02 jun. 2019
Players of Italy pose for a team photograph
02 jun. 2019
Paolo Nicolato, head coach of Italy looks on
02 jun. 2019
General view inside the stadium as players line up
02 jun. 2019
Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland battles for possession with Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy
02 jun. 2019
A young Poland fan looks on
02 jun. 2019
Andrea Pinamonti of Italy is dispossessed by Radoslaw Majecki
02 jun. 2019
Luca Pellegrini of Italy battles for possession with Bartosz Slisz of Poland
02 jun. 2019
Gianluca Scamacca of Italy clashes with Jan Sobocinski of Poland
02 jun. 2019
Marcel Zylla of Poland is tackled by Gabriele Gori of Italy
02 jun. 2019
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Tomasz Makowski of Poland
02 jun. 2019
Dominik Steczyk of Poland is fouled by Gabriele Gori of Italy
02 jun. 2019
Alessandro Plizzari of Italy punches the ball away from Dominik Steczyk of Poland
02 jun. 2019
Michal Skoras of Poland tackles Davide Frattesi
02 jun. 2019
Sebastian Walukiewicz of Poland and Gianluca Scamacca of Italy compete for the ball
02 jun. 2019
Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Marcel Zylla of Poland
02 jun. 2019
Andrea Pinamonti of Italy celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal
02 jun. 2019
Andrea Pinamonti of Italy celebrates with teammate Matteo Gabbia
02 jun. 2019
Andrea Pinamonti of Italy celebrates with teammate Davide Bettella after scoring his team's first goal
02 jun. 2019
