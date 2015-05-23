Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Andrea Pinamonti of Italy celebrates with teammate Davide Bettella after scoring his team's first goal

GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 02: Andrea Pinamonti of Italy celebrates with teammate Davide Bettella after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Italy and Poland at Gdynia Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images