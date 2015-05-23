Italia logró controlar los impulsos ofensivos de Malí (4-2) y avanzó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Andrea Pinamonti destacó con dos anotaciones italianas en el partido disputado este 7 de junio en Tychy.
Polonia 2019: Italia - Mali
