Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Italia sigue firme (4-2)

07 jun. 2019

© Getty Images

Italia logró controlar los impulsos ofensivos de Malí (4-2) y avanzó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Andrea Pinamonti destacó con dos anotaciones italianas en el partido disputado este 7 de junio en Tychy.

Polonia 2019: Italia - Mali

1 / 13

Explora este tema