FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Japón avanza segundo (0-0)

29 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Japón sacó un valioso empate sin goles en Bydgoszcz ante la ya clasificada Italia y cerró la fase de grupos en el segundo lugar del Grupo B. Gracias a esto, también avanzó a la fase de octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 .

Véase también

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

Polonia 2019: Italia - Japón

  • Keito Nakamura of Japan competes for the ball with Davide Bettella of Italy 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Keito Nakamura of Japan competes for the ball with Davide Bettella of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Marco Olivieri of Italy competes for the ball with Shunki Higashi of Japan

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Marco Olivieri of Italy competes for the ball with Shunki Higashi of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yuki Kobayashi of Japan competes for the ball with Domenico Roberto Alberico of Italy 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Yuki Kobayashi of Japan competes for the ball with Domenico Roberto Alberico of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of Japan dressing room 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: General view of Japan dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A Japan fan enjoys the atmosphere 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: A Japan fan enjoys the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Japan players pose for a team picture 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Japan players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Italy players pose for a team picture

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Italy players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hiroki Ito of Japan misses a penalty kick

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Hiroki Ito of Japan misses a penalty kick during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Italy players celebrate with Marco Carnesecchi of Italy after blocking a penalty kick to Hiroki Ito of Japan

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Italy players celebrate with Marco Carnesecchi (L) of Italy after blocking a penalty kick to Hiroki Ito of Japan (Not in Picture) during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kenedeiebusu Mikuni of Japan competes for the ball with Davide Bettella of Italy

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Kenedeiebusu Mikuni of Japan competes for the ball with Davide Bettella of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Koki Saito of Japan competes for the ball with Alessandro Tripaldelli and Andrea Colpani of Italy

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Koki Saito of Japan competes for the ball with Alessandro Tripaldelli (L) and Andrea Colpani of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kenedeiebusu Mikuni of Japan in action

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Kenedeiebusu Mikuni of Japan in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Medical staff carry an injured Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: FIFA Medical staff carry an injured Kyosuke Tagawa of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of the action during the match between Italy and Japan 

    29 may. 2019

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 29: General view of the action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Italy and Japan at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 14

Explora este tema