Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Japón complica a México (0-3) 

26 may. 2019

En el inicio de la la segunda jornada del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, Japón lució su virtuoso juego colectivo y pasó por encima de México (0-3). La escuadra asiática desde el minuto uno asfixió al Tri, quienes no supieron quitarse la presión y generar daño. De esta manera, México sumó su segunda derrota en la competición.

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

U20WC 2019: MEX-JPN

  • Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • A fan poses with her two kids for a picture 

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: A fan poses with her two kids for a picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Japan fans enjoy the atmosphere 

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Japan fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • General view of Japan dressing room

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: General view of Japan dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  •  Mexico players pose for a team picture

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Mexico players pose for a team picture during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Japan players pose for a team picture

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Japan players pose for a team picture during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  •  Miyashiro of Japan celebrates with his team mate Kota Yamada

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Miyashiro of Japan celebrates with his team mate Kota Yamada after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Tagawa of Japan competes for the ball with Gilberto Sepulveda Lopez of Mexico

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Tagawa of Japan competes for the ball with Gilberto Sepulveda Lopez of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Roberto Ismael Meraz Bernal of Mexico reacts injured on the pitch

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Roberto Ismael Meraz Bernal of Mexico reacts injured on the pitch during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Diego Lainez of Mexico is tackled by Mitsuki Saito of Japan

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Diego Lainez of Mexico is tackled by Mitsuki Saito of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Mexico v Japan: Group B - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Head coach Diego Ramirez of Mexico directs his players during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico competes for the ball with Kobayashi of Japan 

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico competes for the ball with Kobayashi of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico competes for the ball with Ayumu Seko of Japan

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico competes for the ball with Ayumu Seko of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Tagawa of Japan celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal 

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Tagawa of Japan celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

  • Efrain Orona of Mexico competes for the ball with Miyashiro of Japan

    26 may. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Efrain Orona of Mexico competes for the ball with Miyashiro of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

    © Getty Images

1 / 15

