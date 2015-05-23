En el inicio de la la segunda jornada del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, Japón lució su virtuoso juego colectivo y pasó por encima de México (0-3). La escuadra asiática desde el minuto uno asfixió al Tri, quienes no supieron quitarse la presión y generar daño. De esta manera, México sumó su segunda derrota en la competición.
U20WC 2019: MEX-JPN
Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A fan poses with her two kids for a picture
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: A fan poses with her two kids for a picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Japan fans enjoy the atmosphere
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Japan fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
General view of Japan dressing room
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: General view of Japan dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mexico players pose for a team picture
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Mexico players pose for a team picture during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Japan players pose for a team picture
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Japan players pose for a team picture during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Miyashiro of Japan celebrates with his team mate Kota Yamada
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Miyashiro of Japan celebrates with his team mate Kota Yamada after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tagawa of Japan competes for the ball with Gilberto Sepulveda Lopez of Mexico
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Tagawa of Japan competes for the ball with Gilberto Sepulveda Lopez of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Roberto Ismael Meraz Bernal of Mexico reacts injured on the pitch
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Roberto Ismael Meraz Bernal of Mexico reacts injured on the pitch during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diego Lainez of Mexico is tackled by Mitsuki Saito of Japan
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Diego Lainez of Mexico is tackled by Mitsuki Saito of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mexico v Japan: Group B - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Head coach Diego Ramirez of Mexico directs his players during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico competes for the ball with Kobayashi of Japan
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico competes for the ball with Kobayashi of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico competes for the ball with Ayumu Seko of Japan
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico competes for the ball with Ayumu Seko of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tagawa of Japan celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Tagawa of Japan celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Efrain Orona of Mexico competes for the ball with Miyashiro of Japan
26 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 26: Efrain Orona of Mexico competes for the ball with Miyashiro of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Japan at Gdynia Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
