Pese a haber estado 0-2 y 2-3 en el marcador, Mali terminó venciendo a Arabia Saudí por 4-3 con un tanto de Mohamed Camara en el minuto 90 y está en una posición inmejorable en el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 como para avanzar a octavos de final.
Polonia 2019: Arabia Saudí - Malí
-
Mali players warm up
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Mali players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Saudi Arabia players pose for a team picture
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Saudi Arabia players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mali players pose for a team picture
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Mali players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia scores
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hazim Alzahrani of Saudi Arabia competes for the ball with Fode Konate of Mali
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Hazim Alzahrani of Saudi Arabia competes for the ball with Fode Konate of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ibrahima Kone of Mali scores his team's second goal past Hassan Altambakti of Saudi Arabia
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Ibrahima Kone of Mali scores his team's second goal past Hassan Altambakti of Saudi Arabia and Abdulrahman Alshammari of Saudi Arabia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ibrahima Kone of Mali celebrates
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Ibrahima Kone of Mali celebrates with his team mate Sekou Koita of Mali after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images