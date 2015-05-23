Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

- Ucrania supera sin paliativos a Panamá
- Ecuador se impone en el duelo de rivalidad sudamericano
- Senegal elimina a su adversario africano, Nigeria
EL RESUMEN DE LA JORNADA – La lista de cuartofinalistas de Polonia 2019 tiene tres nombres más tras la clasificación, este lunes 3 de junio, de Ucrania, Ecuador y Senegal.
Ucrania no tuvo piedad de Panamá, que había obrado un milagro al superar la liguilla. Los centroamericanos apostaron por el cerrojo, pero su táctica no dio resultado, y llegaron al descanso con tres goles en contra. El esfuerzo que desplegaron en el segundo periodo no bastó ante la seriedad de los ucranianos, cuya cohesión y fortaleza colectiva no deja de impresionar. En la próxima ronda Ucrania se medirá con Colombia.
Las otras dos eliminatorias de octavos de la jornada enfrentaban a selecciones que se conocen como la palma de la mano. Ecuador, clasificado in extremis para octavos, se impuso en su contienda ante Uruguay, en un partido reñido y desbocado, que se decidió esencialmente en acciones a balón parado. La Tricolor exhibió una eficacia diabólica en este tipo de jugadas, e hizo honor a su condición de campeona de Sudamérica. Ahora le espera el vencedor del Francia-Estados Unidos en cuartos de final.
Senegal doblegó a Nigeria en el segundo encuentro de rivalidad continental de la noche, un duelo intenso, en el que los nigerianos pagaron muy caros sus fallos del primer tiempo, y fueron incapaces de dar la vuelta al resultado tras la reanudación. Los *Lionceaux* aguardarán en cuartos al ganador de otro choque entre vecinos, Japón-República de Corea.
Momentos memorables
_La Tricolor ajusta la mira Los penales no habían sido precisamente el ejercicio preferido de los ecuatorianos en la fase de grupos de Polonia 2019, ya que Jordan Rezabala fue incapaz de transformar el que lanzó ante Japón y Leonardo Campana también falló contra Italia. Sin embargo, y para desgracia de Uruguay, Alexander Alvarado y Gonzalo Plata corrigieron el tiro este lunes.
Campana brilla
Habíamos encontrado a la familia del ecuatoriano Leonardo Campana con motivo del partido ante México. Los doce miembros del clan volvieron a estar presentes este lunes en Lublin y asistieron a un buen partido del máximo goleador de los clasificatorios sudamericanos. Si bien sigue sin ver puerta, tuvo una valiosa contribución, en forma de pases al primer toque, peligrosas filtraciones y desmarques.
Por la plata
Aunque los nueve goles del noruego Erling Haland probablemente se hallen ya fuera del alcance de los demás aspirantes al premio de máximo realizador, Danylo Sikan y Amadou Sagna están protagonizando un interesante duelo a distancia por la Bota de Plata adidas. El ucraniano firmó un doblete este lunes, con el que suma ahora tres goles, los mismos que antes de esta jornada el senegalés Amadou Sagna, quien se había estrenado en el torneo mediante una tripleta. El ariete africano volvió a ponerse por delante en esta pugna particular al inaugurar el marcador contra Nigeria.
Hemos oído...
“Este equipo juega con mucho corazón y un alto nivel técnico. Cuando se combinan estas dos cualidades, que por separado no son suficientes, el equipo se hace muy fuerte. Ese es el espíritu de Ecuador”. Jorge Célico, seleccionador de Ecuador.
“Contamos con un equipo muy eficiente, aunque no haya ninguna gran estrella. No tenemos la intención de cambiar nuestros preparativos de cara a los cuartos de final. Me gustó bastante Nueva Zelanda, pero aun así Colombia le ganó, lo que dice mucho de sus cualidades”. Oleksandr Petrakov, seleccionador de Ucrania.
Polonia 2019: Senegal - Nigeria
-
The shirts of Aliu Salawudeen, Peter Eletu and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria are displayed
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Aliu Salawudeen, Peter Eletu and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria are displayed in the Nigeria dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The shirts of Dion Lopy, Dialy Ndiaye and Ousseynou Niang of Senegal are seen
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Dion Lopy, Dialy Ndiaye and Ousseynou Niang of Senegal are seen in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Nigeria pennant is seen
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: A Nigeria pennant is seen inside the Nigeria dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jonathan Zaccala, Aniekeme Okon and Maxwell Effiom of Nigeria pose for a photograph
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Jonathan Zaccala, Aniekeme Okon and Maxwell Effiom of Nigeria pose for a photograph on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ikouwem Utin and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria prepare in the tunnel
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ikouwem Utin and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria prepare in the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Referee Davide Massa, assistant referees Filippo Meli, Fabiano Preti and Slavko Vincic look on
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Referee Davide Massa, assistant referees Filippo Meli, Fabiano Preti and Slavko Vincic look on inside the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Souleymane Cisse of Senegal competes for the ball with Aniekeme Okon of Nigeria
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Souleymane Cisse of Senegal competes for the ball with Aniekeme Okon of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dion Lopy of Senegal battles for possession with Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Dion Lopy of Senegal battles for possession with Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cheikh Sarr of Senegal celebrates after scoring
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Cheikh Sarr of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Moussa Ndiaye of Senegal and Kingsley Michael of Nigeria in action
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Moussa Ndiaye of Senegal and Kingsley Michael of Nigeria in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring the opening goal
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Zulkifilu Rabiu of Nigeria and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria celebrate after their team mate Aniekeme Okon
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Zulkifilu Rabiu of Nigeria and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria celebrate after their team mate Aniekeme Okon scored their team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Próximamente
Martes 4 de junio, horarios locales
Japón – Corea del Sur (Lublin, 17:30 horas)
Francia – EEUU (Bydgoszcz, 17:30 horas)
Argentina – Malí (Bielsko-Biala 20:30 horas)