Mundial Sub-20
Nigeria exhibe poder de gol (0-4)
24 may. 2019
Nigeria hizo gala de una contundencia envidiable y goleó sin atenuantes a Qatar por 4-0, en el estreno de ambos en el Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Maxwell Effiom, Okechukwu Offi, en el primer tiempo, y Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru y Aliu Salawudeen, en el segundo, anotaron los goles nigerianos, que nunca vieron comprometidos su victoria ante un rival sin respuestas futbolísticas ni anímicas.
-
Marwan Badreldin of Qatar arrives
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Marwan Badreldin of Qatar arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A player of Nigeria reacts as he inspects the pitch
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: A player of Nigeria reacts as he inspects the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A general view inside the Nigeria dressing room
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view inside the Nigeria dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Salah Zakaria of Qatar arrives at the stadium
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Salah Zakaria of Qatar arrives at the stadium ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria celebrates with team mate Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria after scoring
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria celebrates with team mate Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Nasir Peer of Qatar battles for possession with Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Nasir Peer of Qatar battles for possession with Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Nasir Peer of Qatar and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria pose for a photo with referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez, assistant referee Jose Martinez, assistant referee Pablo Hernandez and fourth official Ivan Barton
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Nasir Peer of Qatar and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria pose for a photo with referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez, assistant referee Jose Martinez, assistant referee Pablo Hernandez and fourth official Ivan Barton during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Yusuf Abdurisag of Qatar battles for possession with Valentine Ozornwafor of Nigeria
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Yusuf Abdurisag of Qatar battles for possession with Valentine Ozornwafor of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Andri Syahputra of Qatar battles for possession with Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Andri Syahputra of Qatar battles for possession with Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria battles for possession with Khaled Mohammed of Qatar
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria battles for possession with Khaled Mohammed of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Paul Aigbogun, head coach of Nigeria reacts
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Paul Aigbogun, head coach of Nigeria reacts during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Aliu Salawudeen of Nigeria celebrates with team mates after scoring
24 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Aliu Salawudeen of Nigeria celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
