FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Nigeria exhibe poder de gol (0-4)

24 may. 2019

Nigeria hizo gala de una contundencia envidiable y goleó sin atenuantes a Qatar por 4-0, en el estreno de ambos en el Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Maxwell Effiom, Okechukwu Offi, en el primer tiempo, y Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru y Aliu Salawudeen, en el segundo, anotaron los goles nigerianos, que nunca vieron comprometidos su victoria ante un rival sin respuestas futbolísticas ni anímicas.

Véase también

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

Polonia 2019: Qatar 0-4 Nigeria

  • Marwan Badreldin of Qatar arrives 

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Marwan Badreldin of Qatar arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  A player of Nigeria reacts as he inspects the pitch 

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: A player of Nigeria reacts as he inspects the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view inside the Nigeria dressing room 

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view inside the Nigeria dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Salah Zakaria of Qatar arrives at the stadium

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Salah Zakaria of Qatar arrives at the stadium ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria celebrates with team mate Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria after scoring

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria celebrates with team mate Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nasir Peer of Qatar battles for possession with Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria 

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Nasir Peer of Qatar battles for possession with Okechukwu Offia of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nasir Peer of Qatar and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria pose for a photo with referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez, assistant referee Jose Martinez, assistant referee Pablo Hernandez and fourth official Ivan Barton

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Nasir Peer of Qatar and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria pose for a photo with referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez, assistant referee Jose Martinez, assistant referee Pablo Hernandez and fourth official Ivan Barton during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yusuf Abdurisag of Qatar battles for possession with Valentine Ozornwafor of Nigeria

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Yusuf Abdurisag of Qatar battles for possession with Valentine Ozornwafor of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Andri Syahputra of Qatar battles for possession with Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Andri Syahputra of Qatar battles for possession with Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria battles for possession with Khaled Mohammed of Qatar

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Jamil Muhammad of Nigeria battles for possession with Khaled Mohammed of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Paul Aigbogun, head coach of Nigeria reacts

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Paul Aigbogun, head coach of Nigeria reacts during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Aliu Salawudeen of Nigeria celebrates with team mates after scoring

    24 may. 2019

    TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 24: Aliu Salawudeen of Nigeria celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Nigeria at Tychy Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 12

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Mundial Sub-20

Diez futbolistas a seguir en Polonia 2019

21 may. 2019

Mundial Sub-20

Partidos inolvidables de la fase de grupos

22 may. 2019