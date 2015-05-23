Noruega no tuvo piedad frente a Honduras y los despidió de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con la máxima goleada en la historia de la competición (12-0). Erling Haland anotó 9 goles, por lo que también se convirtió en el máximo goleador en la historia de la competición.
U20WC 2019: NOR - HON
Cesar Romero and Luis Palma of Honduras arrive
Cesar Romero and Luis Palma of Honduras arrive at the stadium prior to the match.
Practice balls are seen
Practice balls are seen prior to the match.
Ulrik Fredriksen, Lars Ranger and Markus Pettersen of Norway look on
Ulrik Fredriksen, Lars Ranger and Markus Pettersen of Norway look on prior to the match.
The shirts of Cesar Romero, Gerson Chavez, Cristian Calix, Everson Lopez, Wesly Decas, Axel Gomez, Darwin Diego and Elison Rivas of Honduras are seen
The shirts of Cesar Romero, Gerson Chavez, Cristian Calix, Everson Lopez, Wesly Decas, Axel Gomez, Darwin Diego and Elison Rivas of Honduras are seen inside the Honduras dressing room.
Jens Hauge, Tomas Totland, Tobias Svendsen and John Kitolano of Norway look on
Jens Hauge, Tomas Totland, Tobias Svendsen and John Kitolano of Norway look on prior to the match.
The shirts of Everson Lopez, Wesly Decas and Axel Gomez of Honduras are seen
The shirts of Everson Lopez, Wesly Decas and Axel Gomez of Honduras are seen inside the Honduras dressing room.
A FIFA sleeve badge is seen on a Norway shirt inside the Norway dressing room
A FIFA sleeve badge is seen on a Norway shirt inside the Norway dressing room.
Erling Haland of Norway celebrates after scoring
Erling Haland of Norway celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot.
Leo Ostigard of Norway celebrates with teammate Erling Haland after scoring
Leo Ostigard of Norway celebrates with teammate Erling Haland after scoring his team's third goal.
Erling Haland of Norway scores his team's fifth goal
Erling Haland of Norway scores his team's fifth goal.
