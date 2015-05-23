FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Nueva Zelanda, a octavos por tercer Mundial consecutivo (0-2)

27 may. 2019

Nueva Zelanda puede celebrar: tras ganarle por 2-0 a Noruega se clasificó por tercera vez consecutiva -y tercera en su historia- a los octavos de final de una Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA. Polonia 2019 no ha sido la excepción en una tradición que los All Whites comenzaron en casa, cuando estuvieron entre los 16 primeros en la edición de 2015, organizada por ellos. Esta vez fueron los goles de Gianni Stensness y Joh Kitolano (en contra) los que les permitieron clasificarse e ilusionarse por primera vez con los cuartos de final.

Véase también

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

Polonia 2019: Noruega-Nueva Zelanda

  • Players of New Zeland arrive 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Players of New Zeland arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of the New Zealand change room 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: A general view of the New Zealand change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of the change room 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: A general view of the change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Tobias Svendsen of Norway 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Tobias Svendsen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway 

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Christian Borchgrevink of Norway heads an attempt on goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Christian Borchgrevink of Norway heads an attempt on goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gianni Stensness of New Zealand celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Gianni Stensness of New Zealand celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen, Tobias Borkeeiet, Eman Markovic and Tobias Svendsen of Norway

    27 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 27: Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand battles for the ball with Hugo Vetlesen, Tobias Borkeeiet, Eman Markovic and Tobias Svendsen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Norway and New Zealand at Lodz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Jugadas destacadas: Uruguay 3-1 Noruega

24 may. 2019