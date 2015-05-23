Mundial Sub-20
Nueva Zelanda, sin piedad ante Honduras (0-5)
24 may. 2019
Nueva Zelanda comenzó con el pie derecho su andar en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 y derrotó a Honduras sin dificultades (0-5). Los Catrachos habían arrancado el partido presionando al frente, pero un autogol en los primeros minutos los derrumbó y ya no pudieron retomar el rumbo.
Polonia: Honduras 0-5 Nueva Zelanda
-
Players from New Zealand arrive
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Players from New Zealand arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Lublin Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A general view of the Honduras change room
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view of the Honduras change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A general view of the New Zealand change room
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view of the New Zealand change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A general view of the New Zealand change room
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view of the New Zealand change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A general view of the Honduras change room
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: A general view of the Honduras change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Callan Elliot of New Zealand battles for the ball with Axel Gomez, Luis Palma and Carlos Mejia of Honduras
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Callan Elliot of New Zealand battles for the ball with Axel Gomez, Luis Palma and Carlos Mejia of Honduras during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Darwin Diego of Honduras battles for the ball with Elijah Just of New Zealand
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Darwin Diego of Honduras battles for the ball with Elijah Just of New Zealand during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Elijah Just of New Zealand battles for the ball with Mariano Alvarez of Honduras
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Elijah Just of New Zealand battles for the ball with Mariano Alvarez of Honduras during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Ben Waine (C) of New Zealand celebrates scoring
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Ben Waine (C) of New Zealand celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Ben Waine of New Zealand heads past Goalkeeper, Jose Garcia of Honduras scoring
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Ben Waine of New Zealand heads past Goalkeeper, Jose Garcia of Honduras scoring his teams third goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Ben Waine of New Zealand and Axel Gomez of Honduras
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Ben Waine of New Zealand and Axel Gomez of Honduras during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Goalkeeper, Michael Woud of New Zealand catches the ball in front of Mariano Alvarez of Honduras
24 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 24: Goalkeeper, Michael Woud of New Zealand catches the ball in front of Mariano Alvarez of Honduras during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and New Zealand at Arena Lublin on May 24, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
