Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Nueva Zelanda, sin piedad ante Honduras (0-5)

24 may. 2019

Nueva Zelanda comenzó con el pie derecho su andar en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 y derrotó a Honduras sin dificultades (0-5). Los Catrachos habían arrancado el partido presionando al frente, pero un autogol en los primeros minutos los derrumbó y ya no pudieron retomar el rumbo.

Polonia: Honduras 0-5 Nueva Zelanda

