Panamá debutó en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con un empate (1-1) ante Malí en Bydgoszcz. El partido, válido por el Grupo E, arrancó con los campeones africanos ganando. Pero a pocos minutos del final, los Canaleros dieron alcance en el marcador por la vía penal.
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: A detailed view of the Mali pennant is seen inside the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: General view inside the Mali dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: A general view inside the Panama dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: A detailed view of the captains armband is seen inside the Panama dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Edgar Cunningham of Panama interacts with mascots inside the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: The Panama players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Mohamed Camara of Mali is challenged by Carlos Harvey of Panama and Rodolfo Rodriguez of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Lassana N'Diaye of Mali is challenged by Carlos Harvey of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Jorge Delly, head coach of Panama gives his team instructions during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Clement Kanoute of Mali challenges Angel Orelien of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Mohamed Camara of Mali battles for possession with Carlos Harvey of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
