Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Panamá rescata empate (1-1)

(FIFA.com)

25 may. 2019

Panamá debutó en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con un empate (1-1) ante Malí en Bydgoszcz. El partido, válido por el Grupo E, arrancó con los campeones africanos ganando. Pero a pocos minutos del final, los Canaleros dieron alcance en el marcador por la vía penal.

