Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 25: Mohamed Camara of Mali is challenged by Carlos Harvey of Panama and Rodolfo Rodriguez of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Panama and Mali at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

