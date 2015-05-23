Ucrania fue demasiado para Panamá, que perdió 4-1 y quedó eliminada en octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Los problemas empezaron temprano para los Canaleros, que se fueron al descanso con una diferencia de tres goles por los tantos de Danylo Sikan (23' y 45'+1) y de Denys Popov (41'). La esperanza de la recuperación la dio en el minuto 50 Ernesto Walker pero, pese a atacar para descontar, fue Serhii Buletsa cerca del final (83') el que puso cifras definitivas.
Polonia 2019: Ucrania - Panamá
-
Players of Ukraine are seen in the tunnel
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Players of Ukraine are seen in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Team members of Panama warm up
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Team members of Panama warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Ukraine dressing room
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: General view inside the Ukraine dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Panama dressing room
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: General view inside the Panama dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine warms up
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jorge Dely, head coach of Panama looks on
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Jorge Dely, head coach of Panama looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Oleksandr Petrakov, head coach of Ukraine looks on
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Oleksandr Petrakov, head coach of Ukraine looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bristan of Panama competes with Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 3: Bristan of Panama competes with Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Ukraine and Panama on June 3, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Denys Popov #4 of Ukraine challenge Efrain Bristain #7 and Diego Valanta #15 of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Denys Popov #4 of Ukraine challenge Efrain Bristain #7 and Diego Valanta #15 of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Viktor Korniienko #9 of Ukraine challenges Jesus West #19 of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Viktor Korniienko #9 of Ukraine challenges Jesus West #19 of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine competes with R. Rodriguez of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 3: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine competes with R. Rodriguez of Panama during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Ukraine and Panama on June 3, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Denys Popov (L) of Ukraine and team mate Danylo Sikan #14 look on
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Denys Popov (L) of Ukraine and team mate Danylo Sikan #14 look on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Carlos Harvey #5 of Panama
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Danylo Sikan #14 of Ukraine challenges Carlos Harvey #5 of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ukraine v Panama: Round of 16 - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama celebrate wih his team mates after he scores his team's 1st goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama celebrate with his team mates after he scores his team's 1st goal
03 jun. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ernesto Walker #6 of Panama celebrate wih his team mates after he scores his team's 1st goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Ukraine and Panama at Tychy Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images