Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Panamá logró su primera victoria en la historia de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA a costa de Arabia Saudí (1-2) y ahora espera el fin de la jornada para ver si puede clasificar a octavos de final como uno de los mejores terceros de Polonia 2019. Además, su triunfo aseguró la presencia de Ecuador en la siguiente fase.
El juego, disputado este 31 de mayo en Bydgoszcz, se definió con goles canaleros de Axel McKenzie y Diego Valanta.
Polonia 2019: Arabia Saudí-Panamá
Players of Saudi Arabia and Panama walk out onto the pitch
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Saudi Arabia and Panama walk out onto the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of Panama pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Panama pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ernesto Walker of Panama battles for possession with Abdulmohsen Alqahtani of Saudi Arabia
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Ernesto Walker of Panama battles for possession with Abdulmohsen Alqahtani of Saudi Arabia during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia battles for possession
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia battles for possession with Soyell Trejos of Panama during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Saud Abvulhamid of Saudi Arabia heads the ball
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Saud Abvulhamid of Saudi Arabia heads the ball clear during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tomas Rodriguez of Panama shoots towards goal
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Tomas Rodriguez of Panama shoots towards goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diego Valanta of Panama celebrates
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Diego Valanta of Panama celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diego Valanta of Panama celebrates with teammate Kevin Mosquera
31 may. 2019
BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND - MAY 31: Diego Valanta of Panama celebrates with teammate Kevin Mosquera following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Panama at Bydgoszcz Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (Photo by Marc Atkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
