Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Portugal, por la mínima (1-0)

25 may. 2019

Portugal comenzó su andar en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 sumando tres puntos en Bielsko Biala. El partido, válido por el grupo F, se definió con un gol en el minuto siete. A partir de ahí, los lusos intentaron ampliar la ventaja, pero también cuidar la retaguardia; y, conforme avanzaba el reloj, fueron moderando los instintos ofensivos.

U20WC POR v KOR

  • A fan of Portugal arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Portugal and Korea Republic

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: A fan of Portugal arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Korea Republic walk on the pitch

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Players of Korea Republic walk on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Miguel Luis of Portugal walks out for the warm up 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Miguel Luis of Portugal walks out for the warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view inside the Portugal dressing room at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: General view inside the Portugal dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic fans show their support prior to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 match against Portugal

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Korea Republic fans show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Portugal players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match against Korea Republic

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: The Portugal players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Korea Republic players form a team huddle prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match against Portugal

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: The Korea Republic players form a team huddle prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Diogo Queiros of Portugal battles for possession with Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Diogo Queiros of Portugal battles for possession with Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Trincao of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rafael Leao 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Trincao of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rafael Leao during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Taehyeon Hwang of Korea Republic 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Taehyeon Hwang of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Trincao of Portugal scores his team's first goal 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Trincao of Portugal scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gedson of Portugal battles for possession with Kangin Lee of Korea Republic 

    25 may. 2019

    BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: Gedson of Portugal battles for possession with Kangin Lee of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. (Photo by Boris Streubel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 12

