Portugal comenzó su andar en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 sumando tres puntos en Bielsko Biala. El partido, válido por el grupo F, se definió con un gol en el minuto siete. A partir de ahí, los lusos intentaron ampliar la ventaja, pero también cuidar la retaguardia; y, conforme avanzaba el reloj, fueron moderando los instintos ofensivos.
U20WC POR v KOR
A fan of Portugal arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Portugal and Korea Republic
BIELSKO-BIALA, POLAND - MAY 25: A fan of Portugal arrives ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.
Players of Korea Republic walk on the pitch
Players of Korea Republic walk on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Miguel Luis of Portugal walks out for the warm up
Miguel Luis of Portugal walks out for the warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
General view inside the Portugal dressing room at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019
General view inside the Portugal dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Korea Republic fans show their support prior to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 match against Portugal
Korea Republic fans show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
The Portugal players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match against Korea Republic
The Portugal players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
The Korea Republic players form a team huddle prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match against Portugal
The Korea Republic players form a team huddle prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Diogo Queiros of Portugal battles for possession with Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic
Diogo Queiros of Portugal battles for possession with Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Trincao of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rafael Leao
Trincao of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rafael Leao during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Taehyeon Hwang of Korea Republic
Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Taehyeon Hwang of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Trincao of Portugal scores his team's first goal
Trincao of Portugal scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
Gedson of Portugal battles for possession with Kangin Lee of Korea Republic
Gedson of Portugal battles for possession with Kangin Lee of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Portugal and Korea Republic
