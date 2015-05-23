La República de Corea venció a Argentina por 2-1 y se clasificó para los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Los asiáticos quedaron como segundos del Grupo F gracias a los goles de Oh Sehun a los 42 minutos y de Cho Youngwook a los 57. El descuento de Cristian Ferreira a los 88 con un remate desde fuera del área le dio ranquilidad a los Albicelestes para asegurarse la primera posición por diferencia de goles.
Polonia 2019: República de Corea-Argentina
Players of Korea Republic pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Korea Republic pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Players of Argentina pose for a team photograph
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Players of Argentina pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic battles for possession
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic battles for possession with Maximiliano Centurion of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Jisol Lee of Korea Republic reacts
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Jisol Lee of Korea Republic reacts during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic battles for possession with Marcelo Weigandt of Argentina
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic battles for possession with Marcelo Weigandt of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Anibal Moreno of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Anibal Moreno of Argentina
31 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 31: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Anibal Moreno of Argentina during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between Korea Republic and Argentina at Tychy Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Tychy, Poland.
