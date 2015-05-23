FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Rep. de Corea avanza pero queda segunda de Argentina (2-1)

31 may. 2019

© Getty Images

La República de Corea venció a Argentina por 2-1 y se clasificó para los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Los asiáticos quedaron como segundos del Grupo F gracias a los goles de Oh Sehun a los 42 minutos y de Cho Youngwook a los 57. El descuento de Cristian Ferreira a los 88 con un remate desde fuera del área le dio ranquilidad a los Albicelestes para asegurarse la primera posición por diferencia de goles.

