Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

República de Corea, en el último suspiro (0-1)

04 jun. 2019

© Getty Images

República de Corea necesitó de 84 minutos para reflejar en el marcador su gran segunda mitad y avanzar a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado este 4 de junio en Lublin, se definió con un tanto de Oh Sehun. Su próximo rival será Senegal.

Polonia 2019: Japón - República de Corea

