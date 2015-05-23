República de Corea necesitó de 84 minutos para reflejar en el marcador su gran segunda mitad y avanzar a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, disputado este 4 de junio en Lublin, se definió con un tanto de Oh Sehun. Su próximo rival será Senegal.
Polonia 2019: Japón - República de Corea
Korea players celebrate victory
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Korea players celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Jun Nishikawa of Japan is chased by Hojin Jeong of Korea Republic
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Jun Nishikawa of Japan is chased by Hojin Jeong of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic jumps for the ball with Yuki Kobayashi of Japan
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic jumps for the ball with Yuki Kobayashi of Japan during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic (9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Japan players warm up
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Japan players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shirts and kit on display in the Japan dressing room
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Shirts and kit on display in the Japan dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shirts and kit on display in the Korea dressing room
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Shirts and kit on display in the Korea dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Korea players warm up
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Korea players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Former France international Ibrahim Ba psoes the #U20WC sign
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Former France international Ibrahim Ba psoes the #U20WC sign prior to 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Masanaga Kageyama, head coach of Japan looks on
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Masanaga Kageyama, head coach of Japan looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Japan players warm up
04 jun. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - JUNE 04: Japan players warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Korea Republic at Arena Lublin on June 04, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
