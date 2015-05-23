Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

La República de Corea dio un paso importante en su búsqueda de alcanzar los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Su-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, luego de vencer merecidamente a Sudáfrica por 1-0. Tras un primer tiempo parejo, los asiáticos dominaron el segundo, aunque recién lograron la ventaja con un cabezazo de Kim Hyunwoo. Los sudafricanos quedaron al borde de la eliminación.
Polonia 2019: Sudáfrica - República de Corea
Players of Korea Republic and South Africa line up
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Players of Korea Republic and South Africa line up prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Korea Republic participate in the national anthem
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Players of Korea Republic participate in the national anthem during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Hazim Alzahrani of Saudi Arabia competes for the ball with Fode Konate of Mali
28 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 28: Hazim Alzahrani of Saudi Arabia competes for the ball with Fode Konate of Mali during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Saudi Arabia and Mali at Gdynia Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Khulekani Kubheka of South Africa makes a save
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Khulekani Kubheka of South Africa makes a save during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Leo Thethani of South Africa looks on
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Leo Thethani of South Africa looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic battles for possession with Luvuyo Phewa of South Africa
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic battles for possession with Luvuyo Phewa of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Oswin Appollis of South Africa
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic battles for possession with Oswin Appollis of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
James Monyane of South Africa battles for possession with Jun Choi of Korea Republic
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: James Monyane of South Africa battles for possession with Jun Choi of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Wonsang Um of Korea Republic and Kobamelo Kodisang of South Africa compete for the ball
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Wonsang Um of Korea Republic and Kobamelo Kodisang of South Africa compete for the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic celebrates
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic celebrates
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic celebrates with team mates Jaeik Lee and Taehyeon Hwang after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic takes pictures with fans
28 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 28: Youngwook Cho of Korea Republic takes pictures with fans following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
