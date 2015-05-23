FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

República de Corea se cita con Ecuador (3-3, 3-2 PEN)

08 jun. 2019

República de Corea avanzó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer a Senegal en los penales de un juego lleno de emociones y goles de último minuto. Su próximo rival será Ecuador, a quien enfrentará el próximo 11 de junio en Lublin.

