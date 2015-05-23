FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Senegal despide a Nigeria (2-1) 

03 jun. 2019

© Getty Images

Con dos goles en diez minutos, Senegal se impuso a Nigeria (2-1) y siguió con su buen paso en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Aniekeme Okon descontó para los nigerianos en la segunda mitad, pero el tanto fue insuficiente y ahora Senegal espera en cuartos a quien resulte vencedor del duelo entre Japón y República de Corea.

