Con dos goles en diez minutos, Senegal se impuso a Nigeria (2-1) y siguió con su buen paso en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Aniekeme Okon descontó para los nigerianos en la segunda mitad, pero el tanto fue insuficiente y ahora Senegal espera en cuartos a quien resulte vencedor del duelo entre Japón y República de Corea.
copy of U20WC 2019: UKR PAN
-
The shirts of Aliu Salawudeen, Peter Eletu and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria are displayed
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Aliu Salawudeen, Peter Eletu and Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria are displayed in the Nigeria dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The shirts of Dion Lopy, Dialy Ndiaye and Ousseynou Niang of Senegal are seen
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: The shirts of Dion Lopy, Dialy Ndiaye and Ousseynou Niang of Senegal are seen in the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Nigeria pennant is seen
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: A Nigeria pennant is seen inside the Nigeria dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jonathan Zaccala, Aniekeme Okon and Maxwell Effiom of Nigeria pose for a photograph
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Jonathan Zaccala, Aniekeme Okon and Maxwell Effiom of Nigeria pose for a photograph on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ikouwem Utin and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria prepare in the tunnel
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Ikouwem Utin and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria prepare in the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Referee Davide Massa, assistant referees Filippo Meli, Fabiano Preti and Slavko Vincic look on
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Referee Davide Massa, assistant referees Filippo Meli, Fabiano Preti and Slavko Vincic look on inside the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Souleymane Cisse of Senegal competes for the ball with Aniekeme Okon of Nigeria
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Souleymane Cisse of Senegal competes for the ball with Aniekeme Okon of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dion Lopy of Senegal battles for possession with Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Dion Lopy of Senegal battles for possession with Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cheikh Sarr of Senegal celebrates after scoring
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Cheikh Sarr of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Moussa Ndiaye of Senegal and Kingsley Michael of Nigeria in action
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Moussa Ndiaye of Senegal and Kingsley Michael of Nigeria in action during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring the opening goal
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Zulkifilu Rabiu of Nigeria and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria celebrate after their team mate Aniekeme Okon
03 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 03: Zulkifilu Rabiu of Nigeria and Success Makanjuola of Nigeria celebrate after their team mate Aniekeme Okon scored their team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Senegal and Nigeria at Lodz Stadium on June 03, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images