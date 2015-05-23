Mundial Sub-20
Senegal pisa fuerte (0-3)
23 may. 2019
Con una noche inspirada de Amadou Sagna, autor de los tres goles, Senegal sumó sus primeros tres puntos en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer a Tahití (0-3). El goleador anotó a los 9.6 segundos, rompiendo el récord del gol más rápido en la historia de la competición.
