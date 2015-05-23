FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Senegal pisa fuerte (0-3)

(FIFA.com)

23 may. 2019

Con una noche inspirada de Amadou Sagna, autor de los tres goles, Senegal sumó sus primeros tres puntos en la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer a Tahití (0-3). El goleador anotó a los 9.6 segundos, rompiendo el récord del gol más rápido en la historia de la competición.

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

U20WC 2019: Tahiti 0-3 Senegal

  • Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring their second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Senegal Team inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match vs Tahiti

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: The Senegal Team inspect the pitch ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Terai Bremond of Tahiti is tackled by Cavin Diagne of Senegal 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Terai Bremond of Tahiti is tackled by Cavin Diagne of Senegal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kavaiei Morgant of Tahiti is tackled by Amadou Ciss of Senegal

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Kavaiei Morgant of Tahiti is tackled by Amadou Ciss of Senegal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Tahiti Head Coach Bruno Tehaamoana instructs his team 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Tahiti Head Coach Bruno Tehaamoana instructs his team during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Amadou Sagna of Senegal tackles Samuel Liparo of Tahiti 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Sagna of Senegal tackles Samuel Liparo of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring a hatrick 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring a hatrick during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Sagna of Senegal celebrates scoring their second goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Eddy Kaspard of Tahiti along with team mates look dejected

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Eddy Kaspard of Tahiti along with team mates look dejected during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Amadou Ciss of Senegal beats Mauri Heitaa of Tahiti 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Ciss of Senegal beats Mauri Heitaa of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Moana Pito of Tahiti looks on 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Moana Pito of Tahiti looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Amadou Sagna of Senegal beats Samuel Liparo of Tahiti 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: Amadou Sagna of Senegal beats Samuel Liparo of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The players of Tahiti and Senegal walk out for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: The players of Tahiti and Senegal walk out for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A team member hangs out player shirts in the Tahiti dressing room 

    23 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 23: A team member hangs out player shirts in the Tahiti dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Tahiti and Senegal at Arena Lublin on May 23, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 14

Explora este tema

