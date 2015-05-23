Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Ousseynou Niang of Senegal battles for the ball with Tomasz Makowski of Poland

LODZ, POLAND - MAY 29: Ousseynou Niang of Senegal battles for the ball with Tomasz Makowski of Poland during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Senegal and Poland at Lodz Stadium on May 29, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images