Senegal y Polonia no se sacaron ventajas en la última jornada del Grupo A de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 pero cada uno quedó conforme con lo suyo: los africanos pasan a octavos como líderes de zona mientras que los locales evitaron una derrota y, con 4 puntos y una buena diferencia de goles a favor, han asegurado su presencia en la próxima ronda como uno de los mejores terceros pese a que restan dos jornadas para completar la primera fase.
Polonia 2019: Senegal - Polonia
Ousseynou Niang of Senegal battles for the ball with Tomasz Makowski of Poland
29 may. 2019
Ousseynou Niang of Senegal battles for the ball with Jakub Bednarczyk of Poland
29 may. 2019
Fans of Poland show their support
29 may. 2019
A general view of the match shirts in the Poland
29 may. 2019
general view of the match shirts in the Senegal change room
29 may. 2019
Players from Poland arrive prior the match between Senegal and Poland
29 may. 2019
The team of Poland line up
29 may. 2019
The team of Senegal line up
29 may. 2019
Bartosz Slisz of Poland battles for the ball with Faly Ndaw of Senegal
29 may. 2019
Youssouph Dabo, head coach of Senegal
29 may. 2019
Cavin Diagne of Senegal battles for the ball with Tomasz Makowski of Poland
29 may. 2019
A general view of the action underway match between Senegal and Poland
29 may. 2019
