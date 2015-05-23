FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Sudáfrica clasifica a Panamá (1-1)

31 may. 2019

Sudáfrica dividió honores con Portugal (1-1) en su último partido del Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 en un partido lleno de emociones y con final dramático. Debido a esto, Panamá logró entrar por primera vez en la historia de la competición a los octavos de final como uno de los mejores terceros lugares.

