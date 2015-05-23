Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Mundial Sub-20
México tropieza en su estreno (1-2)
23 may. 2019
México comenzó con el pie izquierdo la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA, al caer con Italia en un duelo entretenido. El Tri sufrió los primeros 10' y lo pagó con un gol, aunque alcanzó el empate con algo de fortuna por medio de Roberto de la Rosa. Sin embargo, más suerte tuvo Luca Ranieri para marcar el segundo, ante un Mexico sin reacción en el segundo tiempo.
Polonia 2019: México - Italia
Italy players wait in the tunnel
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Italy players wait in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Head coach Paolo Nicolato of Italy looks on
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Head coach Paolo Nicolato of Italy looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Head coach Diego Ramirez of Mexico directs his players
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Head coach Diego Ramirez of Mexico directs his players during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mexico fans enjoy the atmospher
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Mexico fans enjoy the atmospher during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Mexico fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Davide Frattesi of Italy celebrates after scoring
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Davide Frattesi of Italy celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Alessandro Plizzari of Italy grabs the ball
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Alessandro Plizzari of Italy grabs the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico
23 may. 2019
GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Jose Juan Macias Guzman of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
