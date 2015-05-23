Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico

GDYNIA, POLAND - MAY 23: Salvatore Esposito of Italy competes for the ball with Roberto de la Rosa of Mexico during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group B match between Mexico and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on May 23, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images