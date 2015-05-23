FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Ucrania crece, suma y asoma en octavos (0-1)

27 may. 2019

Ucrania dio un paso clave para colocarse entre los mejores 16 de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, al vencer por 1-0 a Catar y sumar seis puntos en dos partidos por el Grupo D. Denys Popov, al inicio del complemento, marcó el único tanto de los ucranianos, que volvieron a mostrar una envidiable solidez defensiva. Los cataríes, en cambio, sumaron su segunda derrota y ya no tienen margen de error.

Próximos partidos (jueves)

EEUU-Qatar (20:30 hora local)
Senegal-Ucrania (20:30 hora local)

Polonia 2019: Los Grupos

Polonia 2019: Qatar-Ucrania

