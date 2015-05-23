Ucrania dio un paso clave para colocarse entre los mejores 16 de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019, al vencer por 1-0 a Catar y sumar seis puntos en dos partidos por el Grupo D. Denys Popov, al inicio del complemento, marcó el único tanto de los ucranianos, que volvieron a mostrar una envidiable solidez defensiva. Los cataríes, en cambio, sumaron su segunda derrota y ya no tienen margen de error.
Próximos partidos (jueves)
EEUU-Qatar (20:30 hora local)
Senegal-Ucrania (20:30 hora local)
Polonia 2019: Qatar-Ucrania
General view inside the Qatar dressing room
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the Qatar dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
General view inside the Ukraine dressing room
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: General view inside the Ukraine dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bruno Miguel, Head Coach of Qatar (L) looks on
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Bruno Miguel, Head Coach of Qatar (L) looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Viktor Korniienko of Ukraine reacts
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Viktor Korniienko of Ukraine reacts during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine challenges for the ball
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine challenges for the ball with Ahmed Suhail of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Viktor Korniienko of Ukraine (R) is challenged
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Viktor Korniienko of Ukraine (R) is challenged during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bruno Miguel, Head Coach of Qatar gives his team instructions
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Bruno Miguel, Head Coach of Qatar gives his team instructions following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Danylo Beskorovainyi of Ukraine (R) is challenged by Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Danylo Beskorovainyi of Ukraine (R) is challenged by Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Valerii Bondar of Ukraine (R) challenges for the ball with Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar
27 may. 2019
TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine (R) challenges for the ball with Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
