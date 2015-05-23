Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

Valerii Bondar of Ukraine (R) challenges for the ball with Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar

TYCHY, POLAND - MAY 27: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine (R) challenges for the ball with Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group D match between Qatar and Ukraine at Tychy Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Tychy, Poland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images