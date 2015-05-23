Ucrania se proclamó campeón de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer a República de Corea en el duelo por la gloria. El partido se disputó el 15 de junio en Lodz.
República de Corea comenzó el duelo ganando, con un penal brillantemente ejecutado por Kangin Lee cuando el reloj apenas marcaba el minuto cinco.
Sin embargo, Ucrania no se desesperó y poco a poco tejió la remontada con los botines de Vladyslav Supriaha. El habilidoso delantero anotó su primer gol al 34' y completó el doblete al 54'. Heorhii Tsitaishvili, al 89', redondeó la mágica noche para los ucranianos con el tercer tanto.
U20WC 2019 FINAL: UKR KOR
-
The Ukraine team celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following their team's victory
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The Ukraine team celebrate with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following their team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Valerii Bondar of Ukraine lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine lifts the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine celebrates with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine celebrates with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy following his team's victory in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden Ball Award and Andriy Lunin of Ukraine poses with his Adidas Golden Glove Award following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden ball award
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic poses with his Adidas Golden ball award following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andriy Pavelko, President of the Football Federation of Ukraine presents Andriy Lunin of Ukraine with the Golden Glove Award
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Andriy Pavelko, President of the Football Federation of Ukraine presents Andriy Lunin of Ukraine with the Golden Glove Award following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The match officials pose for a photo with their medals
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The match officials pose for a photo with their medals following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic reacts
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic reacts after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Referee Ismail Elfath with his medal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Referee Ismail Elfath with his medal following the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates his goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates his goal to the level the game 1-1 during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine celebrates with teammates
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Heorhii Tsitaishvili of Ukraine celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Heorhii Tsitaishvili of Ukraine celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sehun Oh of Korea Republic battles for possession with Oleksiy Khakhlov of Ukraine
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Sehun Oh of Korea Republic battles for possession with Oleksiy Khakhlov of Ukraine during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Vladyslav Supriaha of Ukraine celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic scores a penalty for his team's first goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic scores a penalty for his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kangin Lee of Korea Republic scores a penalty for his team's first goal
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kangin Lee of Korea Republic scores a penalty for his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and Zbigniew Boniek
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino (L) and Zbigniew Boniek (R), head of the Polish Football Association look on from the stands prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine is tackled by Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine is tackled by Hyunwoo Kim of Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine controls the ball
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Ukraine players pose for a team photo prior
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The Ukraine players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Korea Republic players pose for a team photo
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The Korea Republic players pose for a team photo prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy is seen
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: The FIFA U-20 World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Former Portgual Footballer Fernando Couto carries the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Former Portgual Footballer Fernando Couto carries the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy out to the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jungyong Chung, head coach of Korea Republic looks on
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Jungyong Chung, head coach of Korea Republic looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Oleksandr Petrakov, head coach of Ukraine looks on
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Oleksandr Petrakov, head coach of Ukraine looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Ukraine fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: A Ukraine fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Korea Republic fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Korea Republic fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine (C) looks on
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine (C) looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Viktor Korniienko (L) and Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine look on
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Viktor Korniienko (L) and Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine look on prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Oleh Veremiienko and Oleksandr Safronov of Ukraine walk out for a pitch inspection
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Oleh Veremiienko and Oleksandr Safronov of Ukraine walk out for a pitch inspection prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Korean players arrive at the stadium
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: Korean players arrive at the stadium prior to during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A detailed view of Kangin Lee of Korea Republic's shin pads are seen inside the dressing room
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: A detailed view of Kangin Lee of Korea Republic's shin pads are seen inside the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Ukraine dressing room
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: General view inside the Ukraine dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Korea Republic dressing room
15 jun. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: General view inside the Korea Republic dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images