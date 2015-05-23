Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

A detailed view of Kangin Lee of Korea Republic's shin pads are seen inside the dressing room

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 15: A detailed view of Kangin Lee of Korea Republic's shin pads are seen inside the dressing room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final between Ukraine and Korea Republic at Lodz Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images