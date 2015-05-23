FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Ucrania, primer finalista (1-0)

11 jun. 2019

Ucrania se convirtió en el primer equipo clasificado a la final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 luego de vencer a Italia por la mínima (1-0) con gol de Buletsa. De esta manera, los ucranianos lucharán por la gloria contra el que resulte ganador del partido entre Ecuador y República de Corea.

Véase también

Fase de eliminatorias directas

Polonia 2019: Ucrania - Italia

  •  A general view inside the Italy dressing room

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view inside the Italy dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  A captain's armband is seen next to the kit of Andrea Pinamonti of Italy

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A captain's armband is seen next to the kit of Andrea Pinamonti of Italy inside the Italy dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  U20 Italys Alessandro Tripaldelli looks forward

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: U20 Italys Alessandro Tripaldelli looks forward before the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view inside the Ukraine dressing room

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: A general view inside the Ukraine dressing room ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Valerii Bondar of Ukraine and his team mates walk out to warm up 

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Valerii Bondar of Ukraine and his team mates walk out to warm up ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Danylo Sikan of Ukraine battles for possession with Enrico Del Prato of Italy

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Danylo Sikan of Ukraine battles for possession with Enrico Del Prato of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luca Pellegrini of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Luca Pellegrini of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine falls over Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine falls over Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Gianluca Scamacca of Italy U20 fights for the ball with Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine U20

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Gianluca Scamacca of Italy U20 fights for the ball with Kyrylo Dryshliuk of Ukraine U20 during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 shoots on target 

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 shoots on target during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Andrea Pinamonti of Italy looks on inside the tunnel

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Andrea Pinamonti of Italy looks on inside the tunnel ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine falls over Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy 

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Yukhym Konoplia of Ukraine falls over Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luca Pellegrini of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Luca Pellegrini of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine 

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Salvatore Esposito of Italy battles for possession with Oleksii Kashchuk of Ukraine during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 celebrates with teammates after scoring

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine U20 celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates after scoring 

    11 jun. 2019

    GDYNIA, POLAND - JUNE 11: Serhii Buletsa of Ukraine celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ukraine and Italy at Gdynia Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 16

Explora este tema

