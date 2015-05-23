Mundial Sub-20
Ucrania sorprende a Estados Unidos (2-1)
24 may. 2019
Ucrania debutó en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019 con una victoria por 2-1 ante Estados Unidos en Bielsko-Balia. Serhii Buteltsa a los 26 minutos abrió la cuenta para los europeos pero apenas cuatro minutos después empató Brandon Servania. Denys Popov a los 51 volvió a adelantar a los ucranianos, que lograron contener los avances estadounidenses hasta el final.
Polonia 2019: Ucrania - Estados Unidos
