Uruguay batalló ante una combativa Honduras, pero logró superar la difícil aduana y avanzar a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, válido por el Grupo C de la competición, se jugó el 27 de mayo en un estadio Lublin con un gran ambiente en las gradas.
Polonia 2019: Honduras-Uruguay
The players walk out
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: The players walk out prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
A detailed view of the Honduras captain flag change room
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: A detailed view of the Honduras captian flag change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
A detailed view of the Uruguay change room
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: A detailed view of the Uruguay change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players line up in the tunnel
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Players line up in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match vs Norway
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Josue Villafranca of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Josue Villafranca of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres of Uruguay
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Carlos Mejia of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Schippacasse
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Carlos Mejia of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Schippacasse of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres and Ezequil Busquets of Uruguay
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres and Ezequil Busquets of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Nicolas Acevedo (R) of Uruguay celebrates scoring
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo (R) of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with Sebastian Caceres during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal
27 may. 2019
LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images