Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA 2019

Uruguay está en octavos de final (0-2) 

27 may. 2019

© Getty Images

Uruguay batalló ante una combativa Honduras, pero logró superar la difícil aduana y avanzar a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. El partido, válido por el Grupo C de la competición, se jugó el 27 de mayo en un estadio Lublin con un gran ambiente en las gradas.

  • The players walk out

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: The players walk out prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The players walk out 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: The players walk out prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  A detailed view of the Honduras captain flag change room 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: A detailed view of the Honduras captian flag change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A detailed view of the Uruguay change room 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: A detailed view of the Uruguay change room prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players line up in the tunnel

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Players line up in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match vs Norway

    24 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Josue Villafranca of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Josue Villafranca of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres of Uruguay 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Carlos Mejia of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Schippacasse 

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Carlos Mejia of Honduras battles for the ball with Nicolas Schippacasse of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres and Ezequil Busquets of Uruguay

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Patrick Palacios of Honduras battles for the ball with Sebastian Caceres and Ezequil Busquets of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolas Acevedo (R) of Uruguay celebrates scoring

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo (R) of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with Sebastian Caceres during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal

    27 may. 2019

    LUBLIN, POLAND - MAY 27: Nicolas Acevedo of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Honduras and Uruguay at Arena Lublin on May 27, 2019 in Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

