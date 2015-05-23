Mundial Sub-20
Uruguay logra una trabajosa victoria (3-1)
24 may. 2019
Trabajosa, pero igual de importante. Así resultó la victoria de Uruguay sobre Noruega en el debut de ambos en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Todo parecía fluir luego de un muy bien primer tiempo, durante el cual tomó ventaja por los goles de Darwin Núñez y Francisco Ginella. Sin embargo, pasó momentos de zozobra tras el descuento de Christian Borchgrevink, respirando aliviado cuando, cerca del final, Brian Rodríguez sentenció el marcador.
Polonia 2019: Uruguay - Noruega
-
Young fans with the Uruguay flag painted on their faces
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Young fans with the Uruguay flag painted on their faces pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players and staff of Uruguay arrive
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players and staff of Uruguay arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ola Brynhildsen and Tobias Borkeeiet of Norway arrive
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Ola Brynhildsen and Tobias Borkeeiet of Norway arrive prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players Nicolas Acevedo and Paul Rodriguez of Uruguay
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players Nicolas Acevedo and Paul Rodriguez of Uruguay get ready to walk out the players tunnel during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match vs Norway
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players of Uruguay pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Uruguay v Norway: Group C - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Players of Norway pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christian Borchgrevink #2 of Norway celebrates
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Christian Borchgrevink #2 of Norway celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with team mates during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Uruguay v Norway: Paul Rodriguez of Uruguay celebrates after he shoots and scores the third goal
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Paul Rodriguez of Uruguay celebrates after he shoots and scores the third goal past goalkeeper, Julian Lund of Norway during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hugo Vetlesen of Norway tackles Santiago Rodriguez of Uruguay
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Hugo Vetlesen of Norway tackles Santiago Rodriguez of Uruguay during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates scoring
24 may. 2019
LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Darwin Nunez of Uruguay celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images