Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019

23 mayo - 15 junio

Mundial Sub-20

Uruguay logra una trabajosa victoria (3-1)

24 may. 2019

Trabajosa, pero igual de importante. Así resultó la victoria de Uruguay sobre Noruega en el debut de ambos en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-20 de la FIFA Polonia 2019. Todo parecía fluir luego de un muy bien primer tiempo, durante el cual tomó ventaja por los goles de Darwin Núñez y Francisco Ginella. Sin embargo, pasó momentos de zozobra tras el descuento de Christian Borchgrevink, respirando aliviado cuando, cerca del final, Brian Rodríguez sentenció el marcador.

  Young fans with the Uruguay flag painted on their faces

    24 may. 2019

    LODZ, POLAND - MAY 24: Young fans with the Uruguay flag painted on their faces pose prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group C match between Uruguay and Norway at Lodz Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

